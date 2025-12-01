E4 statement on the situation in the West Bank

Joint statement on behalf of France, Germany, Italy and the UK on the situation in the West Bank (27 November 2025).

We – France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom – strongly condemn the massive increase of settler violence against Palestinian civilians and call for stability in the West Bank. Destabilising activity risks undermining the success of the 20 Point Plan for Gaza and prospects for long-term peace and security.

The number of attacks has reached new heights, with 264 attacks in October according to OCHA, the largest number of settlers’ attacks in a single month since the United Nations began recording such incidents in 2006.

These attacks must stop. They sow terror among civilians, they are harmful to the ongoing peace efforts and for the lasting security of the State of Israel itself.

We, ministers of France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom, call on the Government of Israel to abide by its obligations under international law and protect the Palestinian population of the occupied territories. The condemnation of violence by President Herzog, Prime Minister Netanyahu, and other senior political and military figures must be translated into action. We therefore urge the Government of Israel to hold those accountable who are responsible for those crimes and to prevent further violence by addressing the root causes of this behaviour.

We welcome President Trump’s clear opposition to annexation, and reiterate our opposition to any form of annexation - whether partial, total or de facto – and settlement policies violating international law.

After the official approval of the E1 settlement in August 2025, that would fragment the West Bank, more than 3000 house units’ projects have been approved over the last three weeks, mounting to 28 000 new housing units approved since January, an all-time high. We call upon the Government of Israel to reverse its policy.

The Government of Israel’s continued denial of tax revenues which belong to the Palestinian Authority is unjustifiable. The Government of Israel must release the tax-revenues, extend the correspondent banking system between Israeli and Palestinian banks and allow increased Shekel transfers. These steps are essential for the Palestinian citizens and the PA’s ability to provide public services. Weakening the PA undermines its ability to deliver its reform agenda and to take on responsibility in Gaza, as envisioned in UN Security Council Resolution 2803. A financial collapse of the PA would only harm regional stability and the security of Israel itself.

We reaffirm our commitment to a just and comprehensive resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, based on the two-state solution, with the State of Israel and an independent, democratic, contiguous, sovereign, and viable State of Palestine, living side by side in peace and security and mutual recognition. We reaffirm that there is no alternative to a negotiated two-state solution.