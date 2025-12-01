Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
E4 statement on the situation in the West Bank
Joint statement on behalf of France, Germany, Italy and the UK on the situation in the West Bank (27 November 2025).
We – France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom – strongly condemn the massive increase of settler violence against Palestinian civilians and call for stability in the West Bank. Destabilising activity risks undermining the success of the 20 Point Plan for Gaza and prospects for long-term peace and security.
The number of attacks has reached new heights, with 264 attacks in October according to OCHA, the largest number of settlers’ attacks in a single month since the United Nations began recording such incidents in 2006.
These attacks must stop. They sow terror among civilians, they are harmful to the ongoing peace efforts and for the lasting security of the State of Israel itself.
We, ministers of France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom, call on the Government of Israel to abide by its obligations under international law and protect the Palestinian population of the occupied territories. The condemnation of violence by President Herzog, Prime Minister Netanyahu, and other senior political and military figures must be translated into action. We therefore urge the Government of Israel to hold those accountable who are responsible for those crimes and to prevent further violence by addressing the root causes of this behaviour.
We welcome President Trump’s clear opposition to annexation, and reiterate our opposition to any form of annexation - whether partial, total or de facto – and settlement policies violating international law.
After the official approval of the E1 settlement in August 2025, that would fragment the West Bank, more than 3000 house units’ projects have been approved over the last three weeks, mounting to 28 000 new housing units approved since January, an all-time high. We call upon the Government of Israel to reverse its policy.
The Government of Israel’s continued denial of tax revenues which belong to the Palestinian Authority is unjustifiable. The Government of Israel must release the tax-revenues, extend the correspondent banking system between Israeli and Palestinian banks and allow increased Shekel transfers. These steps are essential for the Palestinian citizens and the PA’s ability to provide public services. Weakening the PA undermines its ability to deliver its reform agenda and to take on responsibility in Gaza, as envisioned in UN Security Council Resolution 2803. A financial collapse of the PA would only harm regional stability and the security of Israel itself.
We reaffirm our commitment to a just and comprehensive resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, based on the two-state solution, with the State of Israel and an independent, democratic, contiguous, sovereign, and viable State of Palestine, living side by side in peace and security and mutual recognition. We reaffirm that there is no alternative to a negotiated two-state solution.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/e4-statement-on-the-situation-in-the-west-bank
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
Report by the Representative on Freedom of the Media to the OSCE Permanent Council: Joint Statement, November 202501/12/2025 16:20:00
UK and others call for action to uphold safety of journalists and media freedom against a deteriorating background within some OSCE countries (27 November 2025).
UK welcomes US and Ukrainian work towards a just and lasting peace and underlines continued support for Ukraine against Russian aggression: UK statement to the OSCE28/11/2025 16:20:00
Ambassador Holland recently (27 November 2025) welcomed the meaningful progress between the US and Ukraine on delivering a just and lasting peace.
Report by the Coordinator of OSCE Economic and Environmental Activities: UK Statement November 202528/11/2025 14:10:00
Ambassador Holland thanks the Coordinator of Economic and Environmental activities for his office's work on mitigating the environmental impacts of Russia's war on Ukraine, and for their vital work on migration issues (27 November 2025).
UK reaffirms indivisibility of Helsinki principles amid ongoing Russian aggression in Ukraine: UK statement to the OSCE27/11/2025 15:10:00
Deputy Ambassador James Ford reaffirms commitment to the Helsinki Final Act as the cornerstone of European security. UK condemns Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and calls for full respect of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and indivisible security.
We encourage the Libyan authorities to continue working with the Court to ensure those subject to ICC warrants are surrendered: UK statement at the UN Security Council27/11/2025 13:05:00
Statement given recently (25 November 2025) by Legal Adviser Colin McIntyre at the UN Security Council meeting on Libya.
UK-Bahrain Strategic Dialogue 2025: joint statement27/11/2025 09:20:00
The UK Foreign Secretary and Minister Hamish Falconer, along with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bahrain, co-chaired the UK-Bahrain Strategic Dialogue on 24 November 2025.
UK and Overseas Territories leaders unite in London to strengthen historic partnership26/11/2025 10:25:00
Overseas Territories Minister Stephen Doughty will host the annual Joint Ministerial Council (JMC) as the UK reaffirms its strong commitment to its overseas family.
Twenty-Five years of Women Peace and Security25/11/2025 16:20:00
Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper MP yesterday delivered a speech commemorating the 25th anniversary of the Women Peace and Security agenda.
The United Kingdom will continue to work with all partners to implement Resolution 2803 and to forge a just and lasting peace for Israelis and Palestinians, anchored in a two-state solution: UK statement at the UN Security Council25/11/2025 14:10:00
Statement given yesterday by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Chargé d’Affaires to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Gaza.