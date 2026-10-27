E5 Defence Ministers' Statement: 26 October 2026

E5 Defence Ministers' Statement.

Our countries share the assessment that Russia represents the most acute and long-term threat to Euro-Atlantic security and stability. Russia’s ongoing war of aggression against Ukraine, on the one hand, and its continued violations of Allied airspace, acts of sabotage and growing use of multi-domain hybrid attacks, on the other, do not undermine our unity, solidarity and cohesion. On the contrary, they strengthen our determination to pursue the efforts already undertaken to safeguard the integrity and security of Allied territory, through a 360-degree approach that takes into account threats from all strategic directions.

We, the Defence Ministers of France, Germany, Italy, Poland and the United Kingdom (the Group of Five/E5), share a deep conviction: Europe must assume greater responsibility for its own security. We are determined to work in close coordination with the United States and all Allies in order to implement this concrete ambition. The United States is and will remain an indispensable Ally, and continued United States engagement in European security is essential to a strong and credible NATO.

This greater responsibility must begin with the empowerment of European Allies within NATO.

With the aim of building a stronger Europe within a stronger NATO, we are already taking concrete measures to implement the commitments taken in The Hague, emphasized in Ankara, and to meet agreed capability targets.

We will assume greater political and military leadership within the Alliance, modernising forces and capabilities, including through closer defence-industrial cooperation based on common and standardised requirements,. We reaffirm our commitment to further strengthening NATO’s collective defence in order to rapidly adapt to current and future challenges, including with a more proactive deterrence and defence posture.

We will bolster our contributions to enhance readiness, resilience and our ability to respond to evolving threats across all domains, by promoting the development of the necessary capabilities, in line with NATO-agreed priorities and targets, including through an appropriate, tailored and effective mix of complementary capabilities to meet the full range of operational requirements.

NATO remains the cornerstone of our collective security. The Group of Five/E5 will support greater European ability to act through different frameworks and initiatives, including the European Union, complementing the sovereign responsibilities of States and intergovernmental cooperation.

We emphasise the importance of a nation-led, coordinated approach, aligned with NATO. We commend the European Union’s efforts to support nations in meeting NATO’s defence capability requirements and in strengthening European defence readiness. The EU’s regulatory and financial capacity is a valuable tool in support of our nations’ efforts and ambition. EU defence initiatives should complement NATO, avoid duplication and remain open, under certain conditions, to meaningful cooperation with non-EU NATO Allies.

We will maintain our unwavering commitment to supporting Ukraine in its fight back against Russian aggression. Ukraine’s ability to defend itself now and in the future is critically important to Euro-Atlantic collective security.

We stress the need to keep supporting Ukraine by all available means — politically, militarily and financially.

We reaffirm our determination to continue tackling the activities of Russia’s shadow fleet, in accordance with international law and in coordination with relevant partners.

We stand united with Ukraine in its determination to secure a lasting peace, underpinned by robust security guarantees. The Coalition of the Willing will contribute to robust and credible security guarantees once a cease-fire or a peace agreement is in place.