EA launches new permit consultation for Davidstow creamery
The Environment Agency has launched a consultation on a draft permit variation to Saputo Dairy UK for their creamery site near Davidstow, Cornwall.
The Environment Agency has proposed a new permit for Dairy Crest Ltd (known as Saputo Dairy UK) to introduce environmental improvements.
A consultation has been launched so that the public can have their say on the proposals.
The permit variation will also allow the creamery to increase cheese production through improvements in the production process.
The Environment Agency is minded to issue the new permit. This means that the agency thinks the draft permit is ready to be issued but we will not make the final decision until we have considered all comments carefully.
Saputo operates the creamery under an installations permit issued by the Environment Agency, which includes the discharge of treated water into the River Inny, a tributary of the River Tamar.
The site produces dairy products including cheese and whey.
There have been previous issues with water pollution, noise and odour at the site, and the Environment Agency cited the creamery as a persistently poorly performing site in the 2024-25 Chief Regulator’s report.
The agency has worked hard to drive improvements, and has seen significant progress at the site.
The proposed permit introduces tighter controls to protect people and the environment.
The new draft permit includes an increase in cheese production proposed by Saputo and removes demineralised whey production.
It also includes new emissions limits and monitoring for wastewater discharge.
The new draft permit formalises noise and odour mitigation measures.
The Environment Agency is now seeking views from the local community and interested groups on the draft permit.
Chris James, industry regulation team leader at the Environment Agency said:
We initiated this permit review to bring about environmental improvements and protect the River Inny.
The new permit will reduce the site’s impact on the environment, whilst allowing the company to grow their operations and benefit the local economy.
The consultation is open and runs until 13th February.
The Environment Agency may only refuse a permit application if it does not meet one or more of the legal requirements under environmental legislation, including if it will have an unacceptable impact on the environment or harm human health.
If all the requirements are met, the agency is legally obliged to issue a permit.
The permit application can be viewed online on our Consultation Portal, Citizen Space: https://consult.environment-agency.gov.uk/psc/pl32-9xw-dairy-crest-limited-epr-bn6137ik-v013/
A paper copy of the permit variation application can be accessed by contacting the Customer Contact Centre on 03708 506 506. The agency may charge to cover copying costs.
Members of the public can send comments using our online consultation portal, Citizen Space, or by:
Email: pscpublicresponse@environment-agency.gov.uk
Post: Environment Agency Permitting and Support Centre, Land Team, Quadrant 2, 99 Parkway Avenue, Sheffield, S9 4WF.
Comments must be received by 11:59pm on 13 February 2026.
