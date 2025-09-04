EA prosecutes father and son for assaulting fisheries officers

A father and son who assaulted 2 Environment Agency water bailiffs at a Shropshire fishery have been ordered to pay fines and costs totalling more than £12,000.

Defendants ordered to pay fines and costs totalling over £12,000

Water bailiffs struck in the face and poked in the eye at Shropshire fishery near Bridgnorth

Police called to incident after defendants refused to co-operate

Fines and costs totalling £6,937.00 were imposed on Andrew Bowman, 44 , of Cross Place Dudley.

This was made up of a £488 fine for assault, £146 for fishing without a licence, a victim surcharge of £253 and costs of £6,000. He was also ordered to pay £50 compensation to one of the water bailiffs he assaulted.

He had pleaded guilty at a previous hearing to assaulting the officers at Poole Hall Fishery on 6 September 2023. This case was heard by Telford Magistrates court on April 25 2025.

His father, Sidney Bowman, 75, also of Cross Place Dudley, had admitted similar charges in a hearing on 3 October 2024.

He was ordered to pay fines and costs totalling £5,128. This was made up of a £660 fine for assault, £146 for fishing without a licence, a victim’s surcharge of £322 and costs of £4,000.

Environment Agency water bailiffs are deemed to be constables for the purposes of enforcing fisheries legislation and are also protected under the Assaults on Emergency Workers (Offences) Act 2018.

The court was told that the pair were fishing when approached by the 2 bailiffs who were checking fishing licences.

Andrew Bowman refused to give the officers his details and advised his father not to do so as well. Failing to provide name and address details, when requested by a water bailiff, is an offence.

After the officers cautioned Andrew Bowman for not providing his details, he became verbally and physically threatening and began to move his equipment.

The officers fearing for their safety moved a fishing knife away from the defendants. Andrew Bowman then assaulted one officer by striking him in the face after the bailiffs said they were removing their fishing gear for evidence.

This was followed by Sidney Bowman also assaulting the officer by attempting to grab his chest, where the officer’s radio was, and in doing so poked him in the eye with flailing arms.

The court was told as the incident continued Andrew Bowman had to be taken to the ground after he refused to allow the officers to put handcuffs on him.

Andrew Bowman gave the officers incorrect details, stating he was called David Wilkes and a wrong address.

The incident ended with police attendance resulting in Andrew and Sidney Bowman providing their correct details.

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said:

These sentences handed out show that the courts will not allow assault of public servants to go unpunished. It sends out a strong message to other people trying to stop our officers from performing their duties. Our officers do endure abuse and threats of violence in carrying out important work to protect people and the environment. The Environment Agency will not hesitate to prosecute those that obstruct or assault its staff. If people suspect illegal fishing incidents they should call our 24/7 hotline on 0800 807060.

Background

The charges:

Andrew Bowman

On the 6 September 2023, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a person (other than a constable) who has the powers of a constable, acting in the exercise of his functions as such a worker, by beating him. Contrary to section 39 of the Criminal Justice Act 1988 and Section 1 of the Assaults on Emergency Workers (Offences) Act 2018.

On 6 September 2023, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a person (other than a constable) who has the powers of a constable, acting in the exercise of his functions as such a worker. Contrary to section 39 of the Criminal Justice Act 1988 and Section 1 of the Assaults on Emergency Workers (Offences) Act 2018.

On 6 September 2023, obstructed a Water Bailiff, a constable in the execution of his duty. Contrary to Section 89(2) of the Police Act 1996.

On 6 September 2023, obstructed a Water Bailiff, a constable in the execution of his duty. Contrary to Section 89(2) of the Police Act 1996.

On 6 September 2023, at Poole Hall Fisheries, Alverley, in a place where fishing is regulated, was fishing and he was not entitled to do so by virtue of a fishing licence. Contrary to section 27(1)(a)(i) of the Salmon and Freshwater Fisheries Act 1975.

Sidney Bowman

On 6 September 2023, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a person (other than a constable) who has the powers of a constable, acting in the exercise of his functions as such a worker, by beating him. Contrary to section 39 of the Criminal Justice Act 1988 and Section 1 of the Assaults on Emergency Workers (Offences) Act 2018.

On 6 September 2023, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a person (other than a constable) who has the powers of a constable, acting in the exercise of his functions as such a worker. Contrary to section 39 of the Criminal Justice Act 1988 and Section 1 of the Assaults on Emergency Workers (Offences) Act 2018.

On 6th September 2023, in a place where fishing is regulated, was fishing and he was not entitled to do so by virtue of a fishing licence. Contrary to section 27(1)(a)(i) of the Salmon and Freshwater Fisheries Act 1975.

Update

At a hearing on 29 August 2025 in Shrewsbury Crown Court, Andrew Bowman appealed against the prosecution costs he had been ordered to pay in the Magistrates’ Court. The Crown Court ruled prosecution costs should be reduced to £4,000 from £6,000.