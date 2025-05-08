Environment Agency
EA steps up dry weather prep after driest spring start since 1956
Driest start to spring in 69 years across England.
The Environment Agency has urged water companies to do more to safeguard water supplies after the driest start to spring in 69 years.
The environmental regulator convened a meeting of the National Drought Group yesterday (Wednesday 7 May 2025) and said more needed to be done to cut leakage and help customers use water more wisely.
In England, March was the driest since 1961 and April received just half its normal rainfall. Farmers have had to start irrigating crops earlier and reservoir levels are either notably low or exceptionally low across the North East and North West of England. Both these regions have seen their driest start to the year since 1929.
Representatives from the EA told the meeting - which includes the Met Office, government, regulators, water companies, farmers and conservation experts – that while no area is currently officially in drought there is a medium risk of one this summer without sustained rainfall.
Chairing the meeting, Environment Agency Deputy Director of Water, Richard Thompson, said:
The changing climate means we will see more summer droughts in the coming decades.
The last two years were some of the wettest on record for England but drier conditions at the start of this year mean a drought is a possibility and we need to be prepared.
It’s heartening to see more people looking to reduce their water use and we expect water companies to do more to cut leakage and rollout smart meters.
Whilst there are currently no plans for hosepipe bans, if the prolonged dry weather continues, water companies may need to implement their dry weather plans in the weeks and months ahead.
The EA is closely monitoring water companies’ implementation of these plans, especially high-risk locations, as well as working with farmers to help them plan for irrigating their crops. It is also preparing dry weather advice and information for the public, including small steps they can take to reduce usage.
Water Minister, Emma Hardy, said:
Our water infrastructure is crumbling after years of underinvestment.
Water companies must go further and faster to cut leaks and build the infrastructure needed to secure our water supply.
The Government has secured over £104 billion of private sector investment to fund essential infrastructure, including nine new reservoirs to secure our future water supply into the decades to come.
The National Drought Group will meet to discuss action regularly in the coming months. At today’s meeting, attendees heard about the current water resources situation:
- A dry start to the year means farmers have had an earlier start to the irrigation season and have seen an increased demand on their on-site storage reservoirs.
- Reservoir storage across England is 84% of total capacity. This compares to 90% at the end of April in the 2022 drought year.
- River flows are currently below normal or lower for this time of year across northern and central England.
- Chalk groundwater levels are generally in a good position.
- Wildfires have been reported in Cumbria, Derbyshire and Dorset as vegetation is dry.
The EA has called on the group’s membership to take action to ensure they are prepared for drought. This includes:
- Water companies stepping-up action on leakage and preparing their dry weather plans.
- Water companies communicating with customers about current risk and supporting them to use water wisely during this dry period.
- Farmers to work with NFU to assess their water needs this summer and take action now to ensure they have enough to last the summer
- EA to work with fishery owners to have ensure plans are in place to manage dry weather.
The public can play their part too by reducing individual water consumption, such as installing a water butt in the garden to harvest rainwater, taking shorter showers, and turning off taps when not in use.
According to EA figures, by 2050, England will need to find an additional 5 billion litres of water a day to meet demand for public water supply. This is more than a third of the 14 billion litres of water currently put into public water supply.
- Each water company produces a drought plan, including measures to take when drought triggers are hit following dry weather. This includes campaigns on water usage, changes to their abstraction permits, and temporary usage bans (TUBS) – also known as hosepipe bans.
- The last drought was in 2022, with five water companies imposing hosepipe bans on a total of 19 million customers to ensure drinking and wastewater services were prioritised. South West Water’s ban was lifted in September 2023.
- More about drought can be found here: Are we prepared for a drought? The water resilience challenge – Creating a better place
