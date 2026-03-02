Environment Agency
EA stops suspected illegal waste activity at Worcester site
The Environment Agency has taken action to crackdown on suspected illegal waste activity at Blackpole Recycling Ltd in Worcester.
The Environment Agency issued the site operator with a suspension notice due to piles of wood and plasterboard exceeding safe limits and a failure to maintain fire breaks on 17 February.
However, responding to reports of recent vehicle activity, Environment Agency inspections on 23 and 25 February confirmed new waste had been brought onto the site. The waste had been pushed up into a pile around 6 metres high, both inside and outside of the main shed.
On 27 February, the Environment Agency served the operator with a restriction notice, which prohibits access to the site due to the risk of serious pollution.
Enforcement officers have put concrete blocks at the site entrance to support the restriction notice and disrupt any further illegal waste activity.
These actions form part of wider active investigations into waste crime, fraud and money laundering in the Midlands.
A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said:
Illegal waste scars our environment and communities. Working with local councils, the police force and our other partners in Worcestershire, we’re committed to stopping this appalling issue.
Together we’re pulling every lever available to us to disrupt those who profit from the harm illegal waste activities cause.
In 2024/5, the Environment Agency stopped activity at 743 illegal waste sites, 84 of which were in the West Midlands Area.
Anyone who suspects illegal waste activity is asked to report it to the Environment Agency’s 24-hour hotline - 0800 80 70 60 - or anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Background
- Blackpole Recycling Ltd is a band B operator and has a permit for the storage and treatment of mixed non-hazardous waste, including wood, aggregate and metals.
- Based on Environment Agency inspections, significant amounts of suspected illegal waste has recently been dumped on the site.
- The Environment Agency is working with local councils and the police force to investigate suspected illegal waste activity at several sites in the Worcestershire area.
- On 8 January the Environment Agency worked with police and other partners on a day of action involving illegal waste sites in Worcestershire that led to arrests: £100,000 cash seized in warrants linked to ongoing waste crime investigation. The results of this day of action are an example of utilising different agencies’ enforcement powers to reach a successful outcome and disrupt criminal activity. Working in partnership enhances our ability to protect communities and the environment.
- Tackling waste crime often involves complex, lengthy investigations to build cases that stand up in court. We understand the frustration this can cause for local communities.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/ea-stops-suspected-illegal-waste-activity-at-worcester-site
