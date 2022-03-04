Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
|Printable version
EAC calls for progress update on assessing environmental impact of trade deals and domestic tax measures
The Environmental Audit Committee is keeping the pressure on the Government to fulfil its recent commitments on assessing the environmental impact of trade deals and domestic tax measures.
The Government’s recent assertions on trade deals and exploring how to monitor the impact of tax measures came as it responded to the Committee’s reports within its Biodiversity and Ecosystems inquiry. The Committee yesterday wrote to the Environment Secretary seeking an update.
Free Trade Agreements: Assessing environmental impact and environmental net gain
Within its response to the Committee’s report on the UK’s footprint on global biodiversity, the Government confirmed that it will assess the environmental impact of new free trade agreements. The Committee has requested how its assertion differs from its previous approach, and for an update on the Government’s commitment to consider how environmental net gain can be delivered in trade deals. This ask follows the welcome UK-New Zealand trade deal which was signed earlier this week and that the Government has hailed as being one of the "greenest deals ever".
Biodiversity net gain and the planning system
The Committee has also expressed its concern that local authorities lack the expertise and resources to ensure the planning system supports biodiversity net gain. With the Government yet to address issues within the policy, such as deciding who will monitor and enforce biodiversity net gain, and how it will be delivered, this laudable initiative could be rendered futile for environmental protection if not rapidly resolved. An explanation has been requested on how these policy issues can be concluded.
Applying a ‘net zero stress test’ on fiscal events
In the Government’s response to the Biodiversity in the UK: Bloom or Bust? report, the Government rejected the Committee’s recommendation that fiscal events, such as the Budget Statement, be subject to a ‘net zero stress test’. However, the Government did state that it would explore the “monitoring, evaluating and quantifying” of environmental impacts of tax measures, and the Committee is keen to receive an update as to the proposed improvements.
Mandatory reporting on procurement
The Committee stressed that the Government must lead by example in ensuring its procurement meets high standards of environmental sustainability. As such, it was pleased when the Government committed to reinstate mandatory reporting on sustainable procurement. The Committee is now seeking an update on the proposed timeline of the Government’s sustainable procurement commitments.
Chair's comment
Environmental Audit Committee Chairman, Rt Hon Philip Dunne MP, yesterday said:
“World Wildlife Day is as good a day as any to reflect on what more we can do to support biodiversity and ecosystems all around the world. Our Committee has spent much of the last 18 months considering biodiversity in the UK and overseas, and were shocked at the alarming rate at which we are losing habitats and species. We must put the brakes on biodiversity loss.
“From putting the environment at the heart of trade deals to prioritising nature in the planning system, there are ample measures we can make at home and abroad. While sentiments in the Government’s responses to our recent reports were welcome, we are today keeping the pressure up for ministers to deliver and report back on progress made.
“A healthy and thriving world is dependent on the survival of nature and critical ecosystems: we cannot stand idly by.”
Further information
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/62/environmental-audit-committee/news/161459/eac-calls-for-progress-update-on-assessing-environmental-impact-of-trade-deals-and-domestic-tax-measures/
Latest News from
Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
UK will miss net zero target without urgent action, warns Lords committee04/03/2022 13:33:00
The Industry and Regulators Committee has published its report, ‘The net zero transformation: delivery, regulation and the consumer’.
Delay to Horizon Europe association damaging to UK and EU research04/03/2022 11:38:00
The House of Lords European Affairs Committee yesterday wrote to the UK Government, the European Commission, and the European Parliament.
Conduct Committee publishes report on freedom of speech and the Code of Conduct03/03/2022 11:38:00
The House of Lords Conduct Committee has published a report examining the relationship between the constitutional principle of parliamentary freedom of speech and the House of Lords Code of Conduct.
Committee publishes Government response to Budget report02/03/2022 15:33:00
The Government will launch a review into the leaking of information on the National Living Wage increase, the Treasury Committee reveals today.
Committee scrutinises the Government’s maritime policy02/03/2022 11:38:00
The Transport Committee is beginning work on an inquiry into Maritime 2050: Objectives, implementation and effects.
Law of the sea in 21st century: Lords Committee outlines actions for Government01/03/2022 15:33:00
The House of Lords International Relations and Defence Committee has today published its report looking at the effective operation of the Law of the Sea in the modern era; entitled UNCLOS: The law of the sea in the 21st century.
Judicial Review and Courts Bill Report published18/02/2022 15:20:00
The Constitution Committee has published its 12th report of the session on the Judicial Review and Courts Bill
‘Missed opportunity’ to tackle NHS and social care staff shortages15/02/2022 15:15:00
The Chair of the Health and Social Care Committee has said the Government has missed an opportunity to alleviate the workforce crisis in the NHS and social care by rejecting the Committee’s recommendation to overhaul workforce planning. Today the Government has published its response to the Committee’s June 2021 Report, Workforce burnout and resilience in the NHS and social care.
Off-payroll working rules have resulted in an increased use of umbrella companies10/02/2022 11:38:00
The Economic Affairs’ Finance Bill Sub-Committee has written to the Government, listing the Sub-Committee’s main findings and conclusions on off-payroll working, after holding follow-up evidence sessions in December 2021.