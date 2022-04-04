Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
|Printable version
EAC calls for work on a unilateral CBAM to commence immediately
The UK Government should develop plans for a carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) to address carbon leakage as the date to achieve net zero emissions gets closer, the Environmental Audit Committee said yesterday.
- Read the full report (HTML)
- Read the full report (PDF)
- Read the report summary
- Find all publications related to this inquiry, including oral and written evidence
Publishing its report examining the issue, MPs argue that a CBAM could drive green policies in industries across the UK economy as the practice of ‘offshoring’ the UK’s emissions is addressed. Putting a price on imported carbon can incentivise sectors to move away from carbon intensive practices and promote behaviour change to more low-carbon products. Currently, the UK’s emissions figures do not include carbon from imports, which understates the true picture of the carbon associated with UK consumption. A CBAM could help address this.
However, the Committee also heard concerns that carbon pricing could lead to producers increasing the costs of high carbon products on to the consumer, which could exacerbate the current cost of living crisis. It is necessary, the Committee argues, for the CBAM to incentivise the development of more low carbon products to ensure people are not adversely affected. The Government should also improve awareness raising around carbon pricing and a CBAM, if introduced, to demystify the policy for consumers.
The Committee recognises that sectors that are hard to decarbonise will need greater support. It is therefore integral that when designing a CBAM, that the Government consults sectors across the economy and SMEs to ensure the approach works: a one-size fits all approach is unlikely to suffice. The Committee is of the view that a CBAM alone will not deliver the desired results: complementary mechanisms such as standards, regulation and support for low-carbon technologies are also needed.
The Committee is aware that a unilateral CBAM is unlikely to drive significant change to reduce global emissions, with a multilateral CBAM likely to be the preferred and more effective option. However, work on a unilateral CBAM can be championed much sooner by the Government, with a view to opening discussions on a multilateral CBAM in the future. The UK is in a strong position to lead efforts on CBAM development internationally, while holding the presidency of COP and engaging in trade discussions with many countries around the world as a strong trading partner.
Chair's comment
Environmental Audit Committee Chairman, Rt Hon Philip Dunne MP, yesterday said:
“The targets, timetable and overall strategy for meeting net zero have been set: now the work must speed up to make the ambitions a reality. A carbon border adjustment mechanism can drive change not only by addressing carbon leakage, but by driving low-carbon change across our economy. Our Committee is under no illusions that this will be a challenging policy to get right, with a clear advantage to moving multi-laterally with other trading partners, and therefore all businesses must have a voice in the discussions and the Government must be upfront with its intentions.
“Our Committee is clear that the pros of a CBAM outweigh the cons. For too long the emissions from our consumption have effectively been ‘offshored’, leaving the problem as out of sight and out of mind. But we must all take greater responsibility for our consumption, and the practices that our businesses and organisations adopt.
“I look forward to the Government’s response to our Committee’s latest report and to a statement of its intentions on carbon pricing.”
Further information
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/62/environmental-audit-committee/news/165276/eac-calls-for-work-on-a-unilateral-cbam-to-commence-immediately/
Latest News from
Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
Lords Committee welcomes CMA commitment to tackling digital competition04/04/2022 11:25:00
Baroness Stowell of Beeston, Chair of the Communications and Digital Committee, welcomes a commitment by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to take more action on digital competition issues whilst they await further powers.
Technology used in the justice system is outpacing scrutiny and regulation30/03/2022 11:25:00
The Justice and Home Affairs Committee publishes its report Technology rules?
Action needed to improve citizenship education and civic engagement opportunities Committee says29/03/2022 15:33:00
The House of Lords Liaison Committee publishes its fifth follow-up report; The Ties that Bind: Citizenship and Civic Engagement in the 21st Century Follow-up report.
Petitions Committee welcomes Government response to Tackling Online Abuse report but calls for further action29/03/2022 13:33:00
On 28 March, the Petitions Committee published the Government’s response to the Committee’s report on Tackling Online Abuse.
Government response to Housing report published29/03/2022 11:38:00
The Built Environment Committee has responded to the Government's response to its report on Meeting housing demand.
Government responds to Committee’s report on digital regulation28/03/2022 15:33:00
The Government agrees with the Communications and Digital Committee, chaired by Baroness Stowell of Beeston, that more joined up working is needed between various agencies when it comes to regulating the digital space.
Racism in cricket: ‘Overwhelming support’ for Committee recommendations ahead of Yorkshire members’ vote25/03/2022 15:33:00
The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee’s calls for action to tackle racism in cricket have received overwhelming support ahead of a crucial vote by Yorkshire members that will decide the future direction of the club.
Ofgem evidence reveals potential £2.4bn fallout from energy firm collapses25/03/2022 11:38:00
Energy providers could receive up to £2.4 billion for taking on the customers of firms that have collapsed since 2021.