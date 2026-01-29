Earlier treatment for people affected by ketamine

A new programme is being developed helping people get earlier support for ketamine-related health problems.

Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing Sarah Murphy visited the Cardiff and Vale Drug and Alcohol Service (CAVDAS) office in Barry to see how local health services are leading the way in early intervention and prevention.

Ketamine use has risen in recent years, with Cardiff and Vale services seeing a 53% increase in ketamine presentations since September 2024.

Cardiff and Vale's Community Addictions Unit (CAU) has also seen contact with 73 individuals using ketamine more than once a week in the past year – a 60% increase compared to pre-2024.

The new pathway, developed by a multi-agency working group since February 2025, is already making a difference.

The drug can cause severe and irreversible damage to the bladder and kidneys, but early identification tools are now being used to identify bladder problems earlier and staff are better equipped to support people with complex needs.

A new schools programme developed by CAVDAS, co-designed with people who have lived experience, is also reaching Year 9 and 10 pupils with vital information about risks and harm reduction.

The pathway continues to develop, with plans to strengthen links with urology specialists and create dedicated support for under-18s through children and adolescent mental health services (CAMHS).

Welsh Government provides Substance Misuse Action Fund (SMAF) funding to support treatment services in Cardiff and Vale. Across community, inpatient and residential provision, approximately £3.2m of SMAF-funded services contribute to the delivery of the ketamine care pathway, alongside meeting wider substance misuse needs.

The Substance Misuse Action Fund also supports CAVDAS services for screening, harm reduction interventions - including ketamine-specific grab bags - and early engagement.

Area Planning Boards (APB) - made up of councils, health boards and police - and third sector substance misuse organisations across Wales are introducing similar initiatives to treat and raise awareness about the dangers of the use of ketamine.

In Cwm Taf Morgannwg a group has been established to create promotional materials to raise awareness of Ketamine, staff training and review current pathways.

In Gwent, Barod have co-ordinated a conference with the sole topic being Ketamine.

In North Wales, children and young people’s services have been offering universal ketamine awareness sessions to all high schools across North Wales. Adferiad have also produced bitesize training for emergency departments, and are offering free half day training to professionals across North Wales.

Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing Sarah Murphy said:

We are seeing the devastating effects of continued use of ketamine and need to make young people aware of the dangers of using this drug. I’m glad to see the efforts being made by Cardiff and Vale to provide early screening, awareness raising with school children and treatment when needed as part of their ketamine care pathway. We are working with Area Planning Boards across Wales to ensure best practice is shared and our substance misuse agenda supports those most in need.

Dr. Claire Beynon, Chair of the Cardiff and Vale Area Planning Board (APB) and Executive Director of Public Health at Cardiff and Vale University Health Board added:

We were delighted to welcome the Minister yesterday to highlight the valuable work underway across Cardiff and the Vale of Glamorgan to support local people.

As a partnership we will continue to build on this multi-agency work on ketamine to identify need earlier, prevent harm, and improve support services.

The visit was an important opportunity for us to demonstrate our shared commitment to developing and strengthening joined up preventative and treatment approaches for all people affected by substance use in our communities.