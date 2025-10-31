Early flu wave could lead to ‘long and drawn out’ Winter for NHS

The flu season has hit the NHS more than a month earlier than usual, with cases three times higher than this time last year.

The UK Health Security Agency’s (UKHSA’s) latest surveillance data published yesterday shows cases have increased this week from 6.1% up to 8.2% – largely driven by a spike among school-aged children – and is up from 2.9% this time last year.

It follows the warning signs from the Asia-pacific, where Japan has already declared a flu epidemic, with many schools needing to close.

This early increase has prompted concerns of flu spreading into the wider population in the coming weeks and triggering a “long and drawn-out flu season”.

NHS teams are ramping up efforts on its autumn/winter flu vaccination campaign to prevent further spreading of the virus, with 12.2 million flu vaccines delivered so far this autumn (12,219,568).

This includes more than 6.7 million flu vaccines delivered to over 65s (6,770,248), 1.8 million to school-aged children and over 366,000 to two – and three-year-olds – thanks to NHS staff making it as easy as possible for those eligible to get vaccinated this year by improving access and delivering vaccines closer to home in the community.

For the first time, those eligible for winter vaccines have been able to book since 1 September to allow more people to book their flu or COVID-19 vaccine appointments in advance.

All eligible adults should aim to have received their flu vaccination by the end of November – with vaccines available for everyone aged 65 and over, under 65s in clinical risk groups, care home residents and carers, pregnant women, close contacts of those who are immunosuppressed and frontline health and social care workers as well as children.

Appointments and walk-in sessions are available in local pharmacies, GP practices and community clinic drop-in centres across the country.

Parents are also reminded to complete their child’s vaccination consent forms to schools, or to book an appointment for 2 to 3-year-olds, to ensure their child gets vaccinated against flu ahead of the Christmas period.

Duncan Burton, Chief Nursing Officer for England, said: “This early rise of flu in children is particularly concerning – especially given that flu circulation in children normally precedes that in adults – so it’s vitally important those eligible come forward for their vaccine as soon as possible to avoid a long and drawn-out flu season.

“The flu virus changes every year, so it’s important to get a vaccination each year to ensure yours and your families protection and to help reduce the spread to others.

“Vaccines are one of the safest and most effective ways to help shield against the virus and prepare for what we expect to be a very challenging winter, so I would urge everyone eligible to come forward for their jabs as soon as they can, with easy to book appointments or drop-in sessions now available closer to home.”

Dr Alex Allen, Consultant Epidemiologist at UKHSA, said: “We’re seeing an unusually early start to the flu season this year, with the latest data showing a sharp increase among children but also increases in other age groups, with the virus now starting to spread more widely in the community.

“If you’re eligible for a vaccine it is because you are at greater risk of severe illness – every year we see many thousands end up in hospital and far too many deaths from flu. It’s crucial that everyone eligible books their appointment as soon as possible. The vaccine is our best defence.

“Parents should return school consent forms or arrange GP appointments for 2-3year olds. The nasal spray vaccine can help stop your child from getting very unwell and reduce the risk of passing flu to vulnerable family members.

“Anyone with flu or COVID-19 symptoms – including high temperature, cough, and feeling tired or achy – should minimise contact with others, especially those who are vulnerable. If you need to go out with symptoms, consider wearing a face covering, wash hands regularly and ensure indoor spaces are well ventilated.”