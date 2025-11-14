"Early intervention can prevent young people reaching crisis point with their mental health", said Mental Health Minister Sarah Murphy.

Sarah Murphy visited The Hangout in Barry today to learn about the support provided at the youth mental health hub.

The Hangout has been running an Alternative to Admission pilot scheme, with funding from Welsh Government, which supports children and young people at risk of experiencing a mental health crisis.

The pilot scheme aims to prevent young people needing emergency department attendance or hospital admission by providing access to mental health and wellbeing support without the need for a referral.

The facility offers young people a place to find help, connect with others, or spend time away from difficult situations in their lives.

During her visit, the Minister toured the facilities and heard directly from young people about their experiences of accessing mental health support and the difference The Hangout has made to their lives.

Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing Sarah Murphy said:

It was inspiring to visit The Hangout and meet the young people and staff who are making such a positive difference to mental health support in Barry. This service exemplifies the vision set out in our 10-year Mental Health and Wellbeing Strategy – providing open access, same-day support without barriers or lengthy waits. Young people told me how important it is to have a safe, welcoming space where they can access help when they need it, without having to go through referral processes. Early intervention can prevent young people reaching crisis point with their mental health. This kind of open access support is exactly what we want to see across Wales.

A young person who has accessed support from The Hangout said:

I really appreciate how I am able to get unlimited support here in The Hangout and that there is no set number of sessions that I can have. The vibe is very nice, and I feel very comfortable. I would one day like to work in a place like The Hangout as a practitioner and in mental health, because the work you are doing for us is very nice and helpful to other people like me, and hopefully I can replicate this in the future. I feel very safe and heard here and not judged.

Sarah Hamilton, Head of Service for Children and Young People at Platfform, said:

We're thrilled to welcome the Minister to The Hangout in Barry. This hub provides vital support to young people at times when they need it most, and we're proud of the positive impact it's having in the local community.

The Welsh Government's Mental Health and Wellbeing Strategy, published earlier this year, places open access services at the heart of transformed mental healthcare in Wales. The strategy focuses on prevention, early intervention and ensuring people can access appropriate support without delay.

The Hangout, delivered in partnership with Platfform, provides a walk-in service for young people aged 11 to 18, offering drop-in support, wellbeing sessions, group activities and volunteering opportunities without the need for a referral.