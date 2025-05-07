Welsh Government
|Printable version
Early intervention prevents homelessness and helps keep young people in education
Caerphilly Council’s youth service are working with schools and other organisations, to support young people aged 11 to 18, who are at risk of being not in education, employment or training or becoming homeless.
Their preventative approach focuses on early identification of risk, and information sharing with agencies such as schools, colleges, Careers Wales and third sector organisations, to help young people build a positive future.
John Poyner, the engagement and progression co-ordinator at Caerphilly youth service, brings together organisations to support around 400 young people. Their intervention includes tailored support to help young people transition smoothly into education, employment or training after leaving school.
John works closely with the youth homelessness coordinator based in the youth service, Nichola Davies to identify and support those young people who might also be at risk of homelessness.
Kaide, aged 18, has been supported by the project and is now studying for his Level 1 qualification in sports at MPCT Sports and Exercise College in Caerphilly.
He said:
I didn’t really enjoy school, I was struggling academically and didn’t know what I wanted to do. After joining the summer camp at the Virginia Centre I started using the gym and socialising, which built my confidence.
I realised I could train to be a personal trainer, something I never thought I’d be doing. I’m a new person now, physically and mentally stronger.
John Poyner said:
Where a young person in Year 11 has been identified as at risk of becoming NEET, I meet with them to establish relationships and explain available support.
The key to our success is the positive relationship they build with our service and with lead workers assigned to support them.
Other innovative approaches such as ‘Which Way Now?’ events hosted across four youth centres in the borough, have led to positive outcomes for participants.
Particularly successful is the summer support programme, where lead workers maintain contact with young people identified as high risk. They provide telephone check-ins and home visits to those without a clear plan after leaving school, connecting them with appropriate advice and support.
Local colleges, Coleg y Cymoedd and Coleg Gwent's Crosskeys campus, reinforce these efforts with their ‘Don't Drop Out, Speak to us’ campaign, where staff encourage struggling learners to seek help.
The Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle, said:
We want our children to have the support they need to thrive and achieve their potential. This initiative showcases the power of organisations coming together to provide that network of support for young people.
Cabinet Secretary for Housing, Jayne Bryant, added:
This collaborative approach between youth services, education providers and housing organisations demonstrates how early intervention can transform young lives.
By identifying vulnerable young people early, we can prevent homelessness and ensure they have the support they need.
The programme is supported through the Youth Engagement and Progression Framework and Welsh Government funding for youth work and youth support services.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/early-intervention-prevents-homelessness-and-helps-keep-young-people-education
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Welsh Government backs tidal power with £2 million investment07/05/2025 14:10:00
The Welsh Government has completed a £2 million equity investment in tidal energy firm Inyanga Marine Energy Group, reinforcing Wales' commitment to developing renewable energy.
World-first wearable diabetes monitor being developed with EU funding boost07/05/2025 13:10:00
A Welsh business is developing a potentially revolutionary way of managing diabetes after receiving funding from the world’s largest research collaboration programme.
Major funding boost transforms spaces where communities gather07/05/2025 09:05:00
From sports clubs to family centres offering vital support, 14 community settings across Wales will be given a new lease of life, thanks to a new £3m investment from the Welsh Government.
New group to strengthen citizen voice in Welsh democracy06/05/2025 16:05:00
A group of leading experts in democracy, community engagement and policy development have been brought together to find new approaches to democratic participation across Wales.
Dementia hub achieves gold status after £140,000 upgrade06/05/2025 14:05:00
Swansea's Dementia Hwb has been recognised for its exceptional dementia-friendly environment following a £140,000 Welsh Government funded transformation.
First Minister celebrates two Welsh Bletchley Park code breakers06/05/2025 11:05:00
Two Welsh women, who live just ten minutes apart and served as code breakers during the Second World War, have been celebrated by the First Minister at the age of 101 for their crucial work.
New road scheme set to improve journey times and connectivity in South West Wales06/05/2025 10:05:00
The A40 Llanddewi Velfrey to Redstone Cross road scheme in Pembrokeshire has been opened thanks to a £60 million joint investment by Welsh Government and the EU.
£5m to support students with additional learning needs in Further Education02/05/2025 15:05:00
New funding will transform educational facilities for students with additional learning needs (ALN) in FE Colleges across Wales.
Sinema Cymru: new round of funding to boost Welsh language film02/05/2025 14:05:00
Following its initial success, a second round of funding has opened to support Welsh language feature films with international and big screen potential.
Support for nature-friendly farming across Wales’ most treasured landscapes02/05/2025 11:05:00
An innovative new scheme will provide farmers working in National Parks and National Landscapes (formerly Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty - AONBs) in Wales with practical assistance and dedicated funding for projects that support nature to recover and thrive.