Early voting pilots in Wales were well run but more work is needed to reform voting

A report published today by the Electoral Commission shows that pilots of early voting held in May were well run. It highlights that while only a small number of people chose to vote early, they were satisfied with their experience of voting.



Ahead of this year’s local council elections in Wales, four local authorities trialled early voting as part of the Welsh Government’s framework for modernising the electoral system. The pilots were designed to make it easier for people to vote at a time and a place that is more convenient for them. Early voting took place in Bridgend, Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly and Torfaen at a variety of locations and times in the week before polling day on Thursday 5 May.



The Commission’s research and analysis shows that the opportunity to vote in-person ahead of polling day does not, on its own, boost turnout significantly. In Caerphilly, Blaenau Gwent and Torfaen 0.2 – 0.3% of registered voters chose to vote early, while in Bridgend the proportion was slightly higher at 1.5%. Although turnout was low, the option was welcomed by those voters that took part, with 92% satisfied with the process of voting.



Rhydian Thomas, Head of the Electoral Commission Wales said:



“The successful delivery of these pilots is a testament to the dedication and hard work of Returning Officers and electoral administrators across the pilot authorities.



“The experience of the pilots provides some useful information on how advance voting could work in future, and an opportunity to explore areas of reform and ways to modernise elections. However, due to the small number of pilots we cannot determine what impact advance voting, if introduced, would have on turnout over time."



The Commission’s evaluation has identified several specific areas that need to be addressed by the Welsh Government if further changes are considered.



Rhydian Thomas added:



“Any future changes need to deliver a likely benefit to voters, maintain the security and integrity of the system and be realistically deliverable by electoral administrators. The Commission stands ready to support the Welsh Government as they consider the reforms that are needed to modernise elections in Wales.”



The full report is available on the Commission’s website.