Early years reform announcement – LGA response

Cllr Arooj Shah, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Children and Young People Board, responded to the early years reform announcement by the Government, including new guidance to prevent overcharging on childcare

“This announcement by the Government is good news, setting out the details of their early years reforms is an important milestone. Making sure that every child can access their early years entitlements is vitally important if we are to achieve the Government’s ambitions of getting more children school ready every year.

“We know that charging for consumables has made access to places more difficult for some families, with complex guidance making it difficult for councils to effectively challenge providers in this area. It is extremely helpful that guidance is now being clarified.

“Moving forward, we must make sure that both councils and providers are in a strong position to play their part in giving every child the best start.

“That includes using the Spending Review to fully fund early entitlements so that providers can deliver high quality early education to every child, and making sure councils have the right levers, powers and resources to manage local childcare markets for the benefit of all children and families.”

