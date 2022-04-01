Early years settings ready to support roll out of Curriculum for Wales

The Education Minister, Jeremy Miles, has praised the work of early years settings as they prepare to support the roll out of the new Curriculum for Wales.

At a visit to Llandogo Early Years day nursery in Monmouthshire, the Minister met early years practitioners who have worked with the Welsh Government to develop a curriculum specifically for non-maintained settings.

The curriculum for funded non-maintained nursery settings was published earlier this year. It has been developed to support the roll-out of the new Curriculum for Wales in September and ensure those children who receive early education in a non-maintained setting are given the best possible start on their learning journey.

The curriculum has been co-constructed with significant contribution from early years practitioners and leaders, drawing on the experience of the sector as well as the views of experts in child development and early education.

Training for practitioners has been delivered, and resources to support implementation of the curriculum are now being rolled out, with modules including outdoor learning, play and play-based learning, and child development.

Further resources will be published in June.

The Minister for Education and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles said: