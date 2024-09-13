Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
Easement of import checks on medium-risk fruit and veg extended
The products will not be subject to import checks at the GB border until next year
The government has today (13 September) extended the easement of import checks on medium-risk fruit and vegetables imported from the EU from January 2025 to 1 July 2025.
Such products will not be subject to import checks at the GB border or charged the associated fees until this date.
This easement is a temporary measure to ensure that new ministers have a full and thorough opportunity to review the planned implementation of further border controls, and an opportunity to listen to businesses across import supply chains.
Defra has also changed the risk categorisation of certain plants and plant products, including deregulation of certain products, following further scientific review of commodities across all plant and plant product risk categories.
Seven commodity groups (including apples and pears) will be recategorised from medium risk to low risk, allowing these goods to move freely into GB from the EU, Switzerland and Liechtenstein.
These changes will come into force on 30 January 2025.
Defra will continue the systematic, proactive screening of potential new and emerging biosecurity risks. This is alongside maintaining our responsive approach to changes in risk levels via surveillance, enhanced inspection, regulation, import controls, research and awareness raising.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/easement-of-import-checks-on-medium-risk-fruit-and-veg-extended
