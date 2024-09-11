Wednesday 11 Sep 2024 @ 14:10
Scottish Government
Printable version

Easing pressure on temporary accommodation

Additional £40m allocated to councils.

Councils will receive a share of an additional £40m this year to increase the supply of social and affordable homes.

The funding, which was confirmed in April and has boosted the affordable housing supply programme budget to nearly £600m this year, will mostly be distributed to the five council areas with sustained temporary accommodation pressures: Edinburgh, Fife, Glasgow, South Lanarkshire and West Lothian.

The money will be used to purchase properties to help reduce the number of families in temporary accommodation or, where appropriate, to bring long term voids back into use.

The remaining 27 local authorities will receive a share of the remaining funding. A further £40m will be allocated to councils next year.

Housing Minister Paul McLennan said:

“The delivery of affordable homes is the foundation of family life and is fundamental to how we achieve our priorities of eradicating child poverty and growing the economy.

“The key to tackling homelessness and reducing the time spent by families in temporary accommodation is to deliver more affordable homes.

“We have already supported councils to purchase almost 1,500 properties in 2023-24 for use as affordable homes. However, we must do more and, by committing £40m this year, we are accelerating that work.

“This money will help councils provide a warm, safe place that families can call home again.”

Background

Local authorities will receive the following share of funding:

Local authority

£m

Aberdeen City

0.375

Aberdeenshire

0.173

Angus

0.066

Argyll and Bute

0.135

City of Edinburgh

14.882

Clackmannanshire

0.173

Dumfries and Galloway

0.222

Dundee City

0.637

East Ayrshire

0.122

East Dunbartonshire

0.224

East Lothian

0.440

East Renfrewshire

0.196

Eilean Siar

0.082

Falkirk

0.751

Fife

1.848

The Highland Council

0.653

Glasgow City

11.544

Inverclyde

0.040

Midlothian

0.471

Moray

0.369

North Ayrshire

0.293

North Lanarkshire

0.673

Orkney Islands

0.085

Perth and Kinross

0.066

Renfrewshire

0.168

Scottish Borders

0.146

Shetland Islands

0.082

South Ayrshire

0.301

South Lanarkshire

1.724

Stirling

0.750

West Dunbartonshire

0.309

West Lothian

2.001

Total

40.000
Channel website: http://www.gov.scot/

Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/easing-pressure-on-temporary-accommodation/

Share this article

Latest News from
Scottish Government

Social media safety for young people

11/09/2024 16:10:00

Campaign to stop the sharing of violent incidents.

Growing Scotland’s net zero economy

11/09/2024 15:10:00

Green Industrial Strategy unveiled.

Record number of pupils in “good or satisfactory” schools

11/09/2024 10:05:00

A record number of pupils in Scotland are being taught in schools in “good or satisfactory” condition, official figures show.

School Estates Statistics 2024

10/09/2024 15:05:00

An Accredited Official Statistics Publication for Scotland.

Scottish Government Workforce Statistics June 2024

10/09/2024 13:05:00

The latest quarterly Scottish Government Workforce Information statistics have been published today by Scotland’s Chief Statistician.

Boosting Scotland’s planning system

10/09/2024 12:05:00

Specialist expertise will be utilised to help boost development and green energy opportunities in Scotland.

Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) across the public sector in Scotland

10/09/2024 10:05:00

A report for the Building and Fire Safety Ministerial Working Group.

Scots Paralympians congratulated

09/09/2024 15:05:00

First Minister: athletes at the top of their fields inspirational.

Communities Mental Health and Wellbeing Fund for Adults Year 3 – Monitoring and Reporting Summary

09/09/2024 13:05:00

Monitoring and reporting results for year three of the Communities Mental Health and Wellbeing Fund for adults.

Addressing racism as a significant public health issue

09/09/2024 11:10:00

Measures to reduce health inequalities.