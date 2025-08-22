Scottish Government
Easing teaching workload
Supporting Scotland’s teachers and schools.
Proposals to help alleviate workload pressures faced by teachers have been announced by the Scottish Government.
Work is underway with councils and teaching unions to create a plan to reduce class contact time for teachers, which is supported by increased funding for councils of £186.5 million to restore teacher numbers to 2023 levels.
In addition, independent work will be taken forward to examine how reducing unnecessary bureaucracy in Scottish education can improve teacher workload. This will be supported by guidance from the Chief Inspector of Education.
Greater use of digital technology will also be explored to help free up teachers’ time.
Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth said:
“Scotland’s schools are responding to far greater pressures post-pandemic than they did five years ago, and this is having an impact on the teaching workload and, ultimately, children and young people.
“We recognise the pressures facing teachers, and it is absolutely crucial that we continue to support a delivery of measures to ease workloads. These proposals will ultimately provide teachers with additional time to prepare lessons and reduce the number of hours worked outside of the school day, enhancing their wellbeing and benefiting children and young people by providing an improved learning experience.
“Collaborative working with trade unions and local authorities is essential and we want this work to be delivered at pace.”
Background
The Scottish Government is working with the Scottish Negotiating Committee for Teachers partners to develop a clear route map for delivery of a reduction in teacher class contact time as a matter of urgency.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/easing-teaching-workload/
