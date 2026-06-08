East Anglian prisons expanded to make streets safer

Major refurbishment works on a wing at HMP Norwich, originally built in the 1880s, have now been completed, as part of Government action to ensure there is always space to lock up dangerous criminals.

More than 400 additional prison places across HMPs Norwich and Wayland to lock up dangerous criminals

Latest step in drive to build 14,000 extra places nationwide by 2031

Part of this Government’s mission for safer streets and to ensure country never runs out of jail space again

The project has delivered 170 additional prison places to the Victorian-era jail, equipped with modern security features including reinforced windows to tackle 21st century threats like drones.

A new sports hall has also been added, ensuring prisoners can access vital physical activity and rehabilitation opportunities that help to reduce reoffending, cut crime and keep the public safe.

The project has been delivered while preserving the jail’s historic character and protecting the Norwich skyline. Its completion comes a week after a key milestone in progress at HMP Wayland which will provide a further 247 prison places in the region.

This development is the latest step in Government plans to build 14,000 extra places nationwide by 2031 - with 3,100 already added since July 2024 - to keep streets safer and ensure the country never runs out of prison space again.

It comes after only 500 places were added to the estate in the fourteen years to April 2024.

Minister for Prisons, Probation, and Reducing Reoffending, Lord Timpson, said:

We’re fixing the broken prison system we inherited, taking the action necessary to ensure we always have the space needed to lock up dangerous criminals. In less than two years, we have already delivered 3,100 places, with thousands more underway - including through vital refurbishments like at HMP Norwich and the new houseblock under construction at Wayland. These new, modern facilities are part of our plan to ensure punishment works to cut crime and keep the public safe.

HMP Norwich’s chapel was also refurbished as part of the construction, reflecting the important role faith can play in helping offenders turn their backs on crime.

The new wing has been named the Elizabeth Fry wing, in honour of the Norwich-born social reformer and philanthropist who pioneered prison reform in the 19th century.