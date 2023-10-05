East Midlands to benefit from £9.6 billion transport investment

Multibillion-pound plan to link major cities in the North via bus, rail and new and improved roads.

government to redirect vast HS2 savings into unprecedented transport investment across the country, benefiting more people, in more places, more quickly

the Midlands will receive £9.6 billion alone – with £1.75 billion to deliver the Midlands Rail Hub in full, benefiting more than 50 stations and 7 million people

the new East Midlands combined authority, covering Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire, will be given a transport investment fund of £1.5 billion

funding package to tackle congestion and delays on the A5 between Hinckley and Tamworth and on the A50/A500 corridor between Stoke and Derby

The East Midlands will benefit from a £1.75 billion regional rail hub benefiting more than 50 stations in a major funding boost to create stronger public transport networks.

A total of £36 billion in savings from HS2 will be reinvested in hundreds of transport projects across the country, delivering more buses, reopening railway stations and ensuring major funding for new and improved roads.

Yesterday (4 October 2023), we have announced the Network North plan, which will still see HS2 delivered between Birmingham and Euston in central London.

But every penny that would have been spent extending the route will instead be redirected into roads, rail, and buses to drive economic growth and provide jobs.

Network North will build better connectivity across the North and Midlands with faster journey times, increased capacity and more frequent, reliable services.

The Midlands Rail Hub will be delivered in full with £1.75 billion of increased investment to speed up journey times, increase capacity and boost frequency of services across the region.

We will do a study to take a holistic view of connectivity between the Midlands, Yorkshire and the North East, seeking to maximise on our investment in the full Midlands Rail Hub. We will look at opportunities to upgrade infrastructure, including at Tamworth, to improve journey times between towns and cities on the East Coast Main Line (ECML). This includes possible linkages between Birmingham and Nottingham together with support for strategic stations in the East Midlands.

It will benefit more than 50 stations in Birmingham and the wider Midlands, including Cheltenham, Gloucester, Hereford, Malvern, Worcester, Tamworth, Burton, Derby, Nottingham, Nuneaton and Leicester.

Further benefits for the East Midlands will include: