Environment Agency
|Printable version
East Sussex pair sentenced for part in baled waste dumping
None of the sites used to store baled waste had any relevant environmental permissions.
Two East Sussex men have been given suspended sentences for their roles in the illegal dumping of baled waste between April 2018 and October 2018 at two sites in Sussex and Kent.
Following the Environment Agency prosecution, Clifford Wake, 65, of Grosvenor Road, Seaford, was sentenced to 2 years imprisonment suspended for 18 months with a requirement to complete 240 hours unpaid work to run concurrently on both matters. He was also ordered to pay costs of £1,000 to be paid over 12 months and a victim surcharge.
58-year-old Gary Wilmshurst, also known as George Stewart, of Churchfield, Westfield, Hastings was sentenced to 35 weeks imprisonment suspended for 18 months. He was also ordered to pay costs of £500 to be paid over 6 months and a victim surcharge.
Guilty pleas to waste crime
Wake pleaded guilty to two counts under the Environmental Protection Act 1990, in that he knowingly caused the deposit of waste at two sites, a former railway yard in Kent and Upper Lodge Farm near Lewes.
Wilmshurst pleaded guilty to one count under the Environmental Protection Act 1990, in that he knowingly caused the deposit of waste at Upper Lodge Farm near Lewes.
The men were sentenced at Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday 7 October after entering guilty pleas.
Plastic grass, mattresses and more wrapped in bundles
The material found within the baled waste was found to contain non-recyclable materials, mostly builders waste and plastics, but also items from house clearances such as mattress and foam, as well as artificial grass.
1,534 bales totalling 997.4 tonnes of waste were deposited at the Bombardier site, and an estimated 180 tonnes of waste were deposited at Upper Lodge Farm.
Waste at the Bombardier site
None of the sites which were used to store baled waste had any relevant environmental permissions.
An Environment Agency spokesman yesterday said:
We will pursue and bring before the courts those involved in waste crime which seriously blights communities and the environment, no matter how long it takes.
Two men from East Sussex have been charged with knowingly causing the deposit of waste at two sites in Southern England.
Background
The Environment Agency accepted pleas on the following:
- Knowingly causing the deposit of controlled waste contrary to section 33(1)(a) and (6) and 157 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990. Clifford Wake on or between 16 April 2018 and 17 August 2018, at the former Bombardier site in Beaver Lane, Ashford, Kent, TN23 4YW, knowingly caused the deposit of controlled waste on land without an environmental permit authorising the deposit being in force
- Knowingly causing the deposit of controlled waste contrary to section 33(1)(a) and (6) and 157 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990. Clifford Wake on or between 01 September 2018 and 31 October 2018 at Upper Lodge Farm, the Broyle, Ringmer, BN8 5AP, knowingly caused the deposit of controlled waste on land without an environmental permit authorising the deposit being in force.
- Knowingly causing the deposit of controlled waste contrary to section 33(1)(a) and (6) and 157 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990. Gary Wilmshurst on or between 01 September 2018 and 31 October 2018, at Upper Lodge Farm, the Broyle, Ringmer, BN8 5AP, knowingly caused the deposit of controlled waste on land without an environmental permit authorising the deposit being in force.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/east-sussex-pair-sentenced-for-part-in-baled-waste-dumping
Latest News from
Environment Agency
Drought declared in parts of Sussex by Environment Agency10/10/2025 15:25:00
Drought has been declared in Sussex for the area supplied by South East Water due to declining water levels at Ardingly Reservoir.
Thousands of new homes get the go ahead in North Sussex09/10/2025 09:12:00
21,000 new homes in North Sussex unlocked after four-year bottleneck
Cornwall man must repay £72,500 for running illegal waste site08/10/2025 09:25:00
Cornishman Martin Harvey ignored warnings about his illegal business and his plans to unlawfully develop his land and was prosecuted by the Environment Agency.
Environment Agency issue 17 drought permits to Yorkshire Water07/10/2025 15:25:00
The additional drought permits have been issued to Yorkshire Water to allow them to conserve water in reservoirs to secure public drinking water supplies.
Gloucestershire farmer to pay over £7,000 for slurry pollution07/10/2025 13:25:00
A Gloucestershire farmer has been ordered to pay £7,048 for illegally discharging slurry into a river due to a leaking pipe.
Rescued crayfish released back into river06/10/2025 15:25:00
Critically endangered native crayfish that were rescued from a Yorkshire river impacted by drought conditions have been safely released back into the wild.
CoastCraft to inspire next generation of environmental champions to fight virtual coastal erosion06/10/2025 13:25:00
Educational game CoastCraft launched to help schoolchildren aged 9 to 14 learn more about climate change and coastal management.
Clinton Rogers to headline Somerset Prepared event30/09/2025 13:25:00
Ex-BBC newsman will present the community resilience day which will give workshops on flood prevention and give awards to local heroes who help protect others.