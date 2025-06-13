East West Council delivers £1 million support for Northern Ireland’s community and voluntary sector

First East-West Council to take place in Northern Ireland demonstrates Government’s ongoing commitment to Safeguarding the Union command paper.

Community and voluntary organisations across the UK will benefit from a new UK Government initiative to strengthen East-West collaboration, announced yesterday (June 12) at the first East West Council to take place in Northern Ireland, and under this government.

The Connect Fund, announced by Northern Ireland Office Parliamentary Under Secretary of State Fleur Anderson, will provide awards from a funding pot of up to £1 million to support groups working in sectors which directly affect Northern Ireland communities, helping them to tackle mutual challenges and opportunities which also affect communities in Great Britain. Applicants will fulfill objectives such as strengthening East-West connections by developing long lasting civic relationships; supporting the development of cultural, sports and people links; building leadership capability and facilitating constructive dialogue on shared opportunities and challenges facing UK communities. Each group will be able to bid for between £300 and £50,000 to deliver its objectives.

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Hilary Benn said:

Yesterday East West Council demonstrated how the UK Government is strengthening East-West connections across the UK, through the launch of the NIO’s Connect Fund to benefit community and voluntary groups, as well as the ambitious work programme to boost trade brought forward by Intertrade UK.

Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Fleur Anderson said:

I am so proud to have launched the Connect Fund, which will support better connections between community groups and individuals of all ages between Northern Ireland and Great Britain. I ran a community centre before I was an MP and so I know the value that this funding will bring. I urge local community and voluntary groups in Northern Ireland to apply to take part in this great opportunity, and look forward to the positive changes which this Fund will bring to communities in the coming years.

The East West Council was co-chaired by Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Hilary Benn, and Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Pat McFadden. Formed as part of the Safeguarding the Union command paper, the East West Council is a forum for key representatives from government, civil society and businesses from across the UK to advance shared opportunities and address shared challenges.

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Pat McFadden said:

I’m delighted to be in Northern Ireland today for the first East-West Council under this government. We are committed to delivering for working people throughout the whole of the UK and strengthening collaboration between the nations is critical to this. I was particularly pleased to hear the great work that Intertrade UK is doing to promote trade across the UK - boosting opportunities for businesses, driving growth and making sure we are harnessing our full potential.

Yesterday’s meeting took place just a few hours before the British-Irish Council, and a fortnight after the meeting of the Council of Nations and Regions, reiterating the Government’s continued commitment to strengthening relations with the Devolved Governments.

The East West Council also heard from representatives of Intertrade UK on the body’s draft programme of work to facilitate and boost trade across the UK. Intertrade UK, also formed under the Safeguarding the Union command paper, is a key asset in the delivery of this Government’s Growth Mission. It will advise on opportunities to boost internal trade, accelerate growth in key sectors, options to increase internal trade and skills flows, and look at how to maximise the benefits of international trade and investment across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.