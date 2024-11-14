East West Rail to boost Oxford-Cambridge region by billions

Have your say on proposals for a new rail link between Oxford, Milton Keynes, Bedford and Cambridge.

East West Rail set to bring billions of pounds worth of growth to the Oxford-Cambridge region, along with tens of thousands of new homes and jobs

Transport Secretary visits Bletchley Station to kickstart public consultation, inviting communities to have their say on latest plans

comes after Chancellor’s Budget confirms support to deliver the scheme in full, strengthening the region’s thriving life science, technology and innovation sectors

One of the Britain’s largest transport projects is set to boost the Oxford-Cambridge economy by £6.7 billion per year by 2050, thanks to the government’s support for delivering East West Rail in full.

As set out by the Chancellor in the Budget, the new line will bolster the area’s thriving life science cluster, enable new housing developments along the route and support up to 28,000 jobs in Cambridge alone.

The Transport Secretary, Louise Haigh, reaffirmed the government’s mission to kickstart economic growth and productivity across the region during a visit to a new-look Bletchley Station today (14 November 2024) to invite the public’s feedback on the latest plans for the scheme.

Along with East West Railway CEO David Hughes, Louise Haigh launched a 10-week consultation for the project, encouraging communities to have their say and shape the development of the line.

This will include proposals for how trains could be powered on the route, outlining a preference for greener traction power and hybrid battery-electric trains, which would result in cleaner and faster journeys for passengers.

The public will also be invited to have their say on planned timetables and services, which include up to 4 trains per hour along the route, delivering a turn up and go style service for passengers.

With the first services between Oxford, Bletchley and Milton Keynes set to begin next year, East West Rail will provide easier and faster connectivity across the region, opening up better access to jobs and education opportunities, as well as regenerating town centres and supporting tens of thousands of new homes.

The Budget confirmed the acceleration of the Marston Vale Line, ensuring that services will run from Oxford to Milton Keynes and Bedford from 2030.

Transport Secretary, Louise Haigh said:

East West Rail will boost access to education and business opportunities while unlocking economic growth and productivity right across the region, including Cambridge’s world-leading life science cluster. With these proposals, passengers can get ready for more frequent, faster and greener journeys through an electrified line, demonstrating our drive to deliver infrastructure that is truly fit for the future. This consultation marks a significant moment for the project, offering the public an exciting opportunity to shape the development of this transformational line. I encourage local residents and businesses to get involved and have their say.

From today, the public will have the chance to shape how the new line between Oxford, Bedford, Milton Keynes, and Cambridge is developed, ensuring it meets the needs of local communities.

As part of this, East West Rail Company will be inviting feedback on revised infrastructure and design plans for the new stretch of railway between Bedford and Cambridge, plus essential railway improvement works to upgrade the rest of the line.

Over the next 10 weeks, local people will be able to attend drop-in events across the route, as well as online webinars and a virtual consultation room where people and businesses can find out more about the updated plans.

Feedback from the consultation will be taken into account as designs are further developed and preferred options chosen.

East West Rail Company CEO, David Hughes said:

The government set out its support for delivering East West Rail in full in the Autumn Budget, so it’s great to have the Transport Secretary officially launch our latest public consultation on this key infrastructure project. East West Rail will support the government’s economic growth by providing faster, easier and more reliable journeys, which will improve access to jobs, education and days out. I encourage people and businesses to get involved in our consultation by attending one of our events and reading our updated proposals, which include electrification to reflect our commitment to running a net zero carbon railway.

Network Rail North West and Central Capital Delivery Director, Christian Irwin OBE, said:

Today’s public consultation on future East-West Rail plans builds on the successful completion of the new railway between Bicester and Bletchley that was delivered ahead of time and under budget allowing passenger services to operate between Oxford and Bletchley/Milton Keynes in 2025. This exciting new East-West service will deliver a fast sustainable transport option, improved connectivity and opportunity for local communities between Oxford, Milton Keynes, Bedford and Cambridge, as well as new freight connections to improve air quality and reduce congestion by taking lorries off our roads. This major investment can also unlock a multitude of other benefits that include better access to education and employment, including the 8,000 new jobs created by the project, to help drive innovation, business and economic growth. We look forward to working with the East West Rail Company, the Department for Transport and industry stakeholders to hear local residents’ views on timetables and how trains could be powered along the route in the future.

Once up and running, the new service will provide a fast sustainable transport option for local communities improving connectivity between Oxford, Milton Keynes, Bedford and Cambridge, reducing travel times and providing better access to jobs, innovation and education.”

Ahead of East West Rail services running to Bletchley, the existing station has undergone significant investment over the past 4 years to ensure it’s ready to accommodate faster and more frequent services the line will deliver. This includes a new link bridge to the existing platforms and the construction of 2 new high-level platforms, which connect the station to the Bletchley Flyover and take the total number of platforms from 6 to 8.

Once the scheme is complete, the revamped station will accommodate a three-fold increase in passenger services along the Marston Vale Line between Bletchley and Bedford.

Meanwhile, a key milestone for the project was also reached last month with the first test train successfully completing its first run between Oxford and Milton Keynes.

Today’s announcement marks the latest in the Transport Secretary’s drive to transform the rail network and deliver infrastructure that works for the whole country.

