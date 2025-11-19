East West Rail unveils next phase for Oxford-Cambridge growth

East West Rail confirms next phase of construction, boosting Oxford-Cambridge links with more frequent trains, new stations and major economic growth.

more frequent trains on the horizon for millions of passengers between Oxford and Cambridge as multibillion pound East West Rail project confirms next steps

new rail station set to help serve upcoming Universal theme park in Bedford, as well as improvements planned for several existing stations

new route delivers on the government’s Plan for Change, unlocking £6.7 billion of regional economic growth and delivering up to 100,000 new homes

Millions of people across the Oxford to Cambridge corridor are set to benefit from more frequent trains as the East West Railway Company (EWR Co) has revealed the next steps for the second phase of the project today (19 November 2025).

As one of Britain’s largest transport projects, East West Rail forms a cornerstone of the government’s Plan for Change, unlocking £6.7 billion of regional economic growth by 2050, enabling up to 100,000 new homes and supporting tens of thousands of new jobs along the route.

Following extensive consultation with local communities, the multi-billion-pound project has confirmed it is exploring a series of transformative plans including increasing the proposed frequency of trains from 3 or 4 to up to 5 per hour.

These enhancements could provide up to 70% more seating across the route, easing overcrowding and speeding up boarding, as well as cutting average waiting times, improving service resilience and creating a smoother, more reliable passenger experience.

Several other improvements across the route have also been confirmed, including new station entrances at Bletchley, Cambridge and Bedford, as well as four brand-new stations along the Marston Vale Line – the first significant investment since the 1960s.

With the current stations on the Marston Vale Line seeing some of the lowest usage in the country, the new stations will better serve local communities by providing faster, more frequent services, as well as helping to serve the upcoming Universal theme park.

A new station at Stewartby has been confirmed to not only serve the growing needs of the community but will ensure vital connectivity for the multi-billion-pound attraction, which is set to add almost £50 billion to the economy by 2055 and expected to welcome over 8.5 million visitors in its opening year alone.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said:

East West Rail is more than a railway – it’s a catalyst for growth, more jobs and opportunity, and this project will make rail travel faster, greener and more reliable for millions of passengers. By investing in modern infrastructure, we’re laying the foundations for long-term prosperity in one of the UK’s most dynamic regions while ensuring that the UK has a rail network passengers can be proud of.

David Hughes, CEO, East West Railway Company, said:

These updates reflect our commitment to listening to communities while designing a railway that delivers long-term benefits for the region. Our latest proposals better reflect what matters most to people and will deliver better outcomes for passengers, local communities and the environment. From a new station at Cambridge East to better access in Oxford and clear alignment through Tempsford, East West Rail is shaping the modern, sustainable transport link this region needs to thrive.

A spokesperson for Universal Destinations and Experiences said:

Government’s commitment in furthering multi-modal opportunities to grow the UK’s economy is highly encouraging, as companies like UDX look to place major investments in the UK.

Other plans include 7 new stations, and the use of cutting-edge hybrid battery-electric trains to deliver faster, greener services along the partially electrified route while keeping costs down.

As well as a new eastern entrance at Cambridge Central, set to significantly improve access to the surrounding communities, EWR Co’s plans also include a new Cambridge East station, designed to drive major economic growth and reduce congestion for the area.

By unlocking a connection via the newly upgraded Newmarket Line, the station will offer faster, more reliable journeys as well as providing direct links to Norwich, Felixstowe and Ipswich, opening up opportunities for businesses and local development.

Jonny Haseldine, Head of Corporate Governance & Business Environment Policy, British Chambers of Commerce said:

Better rail links unlock jobs, homes and investment by improving access to markets, skilled workers and visitors. Faster, more frequent and higher-capacity services will ease congestion for commuters, strengthen regional supply chains and boost long-term business growth across the corridor. If these plans are implemented in full, it will be a clear win for local communities and the economy.

Today’s announcement not only builds on the government’s promise to build a modern rail network with passengers at its heart, but it also marks the latest milestone in its mission to make the Oxford-Cambridge Corridor Europe’s Silicon Valley.

By building on a decade of work that has delivered 43,000 jobs, £27.5 billion of investment and seen the cities ranked as the top two innovation engines in Europe, the government is boosting growth and building an economy that works for working people.