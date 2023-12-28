Environment Agency
Eastchurch site remains closed by the Environment Agency
A court order has been extended, prohibiting anyone from entering or depositing waste on the site in Eastchurch, known locally as Eastchurch Gap.
The Environment Agency applied for an extension to a court order to keep the site’s access gate locked, and has placed an updated warning notice at the entrance. Anyone entering the land without reasonable excuse or written permission from the Environment Agency, tampering with the lock or notice, will be committing a criminal offence.
Matt Higginson, environment manager for the Environment Agency in Kent, said:
“Our priority is protecting the local community and environment. This order has been secured following the local community’s concerns and the environmental impact of the tipping of waste at the site.
“We inspect the site regularly and have had a regular presence in Eastchurch to disrupt the illegal dumping of waste.
“The Environment Agency’s powers to stop waste crime include prosecuting those we believe are behind dumping waste illegally, which can lead to prison sentences. Among other measures, we can use court orders to close sites. We know illegal waste activity harms the environment and has a devastating effect on communities.
“While most waste sites are operated responsibly, we will take action against those who flout the law.”
The previous restriction order was obtained at a hearing at Maidstone magistrates’ court on 30 June 2023 and was for a period of 6 months. This order was due to expire on 30 December 2023 and has been successfully extended for a further 6 months to 20 June 2024.
Background
The restriction order is granted under the Environment Act 1995, and failure to comply with the order is a criminal offence. There are exceptions to entering the land for Environment Agency officers and other officials.
When using a waste company, businesses and householders have a duty to check that it is a registered waste carrier and that their waste is being taken to a permitted facility. You can check if a business is a registered waste carrier here: https://environment.data.gov.uk/public-register
By the end of the 2022/23 financial year, The Environment Agency stopped a total of 458 illegal sites. In the same period, they also brought 94 prosecutions against companies and individuals for waste crime offences. This resulted in total fines exceeding £6 million.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/eastchurch-site-remains-closed-by-the-environment-agency
