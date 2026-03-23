Easter study support for young people

Free webinars for senior-phase school pupils

Young people across Scotland studying for Senior Phase qualifications will have access to free online Easter Study Support.

The webinars provided by e-Sgoil are delivered by secondary teachers covering multiple subjects over National 4, National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher levels.

Registration for the extensive programme of webinars is now open, with sessions scheduled to run throughout the week beginning 6 April.

The Easter programme, now in its fifth year, has been developed as part of the Scottish Government-funded National e-Learning offer and continues to grow in both reach and impact.

Cabinet Secretary for Education and Skills, Jenny Gilruth, said:

“I welcome the continued success of e‑Sgoil’s Easter Study Support programme, and I’m pleased the Scottish Government has been able to continue to support the provision of high‑quality revision opportunities for senior phase pupils at a crucial point in the school year. Last year’s participation and overwhelmingly positive feedback show the real value of this national offer in building confidence and reducing anxiety ahead of exams. The programme reaches young people in every local authority and strengthens the wider support available in Scotland’s schools.”

Last year 4,287 registered for a total of 18,100 webinar places, representing an increase of 689 learners on the previous year.

Commenting, e-Sgoil Study Support Programme lead Rhona Johnstone added:

“We are delighted to offer the Easter Study Support programme to Senior Phase learners across Scotland yet again this session and pleased to see the programme reaching more learners year on year. The evidence of the impact that both the Easter and Evening Study Support programmes has on the learners ahead of assessments and exams can be seen in the feedback received from those who have participated in previous years.”