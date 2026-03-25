Easter Warning: Public Health Wales urges families not to pick up lambs following increase in illness cases

As families prepare for Easter outings to farms and petting attractions, Public Health Wales is issuing a clear warning: do not pick up, cuddle, or handle lambs during visits this spring.

Lambing season is a highlight for many households, but it also brings real health risks. Last year, around 80 cases of cryptosporidium were recorded at one farm in South Wales alone. Cryptosporidiosis is a stomach infection often linked to contact with farm animals. The illness can cause severe diarrhoea, vomiting, fever, and stomach cramps and can be particularly serious for young children and vulnerable groups.

Stay safe during Easter farm visits

Public Health Wales is urging visitors to enjoy farm experiences responsibly by following essential precautions:

Do not pick up lambs – avoid holding, cuddling, or kissing them. This is one of the highest‑risk activities for spreading infection.

Wash hands thoroughly with warm running water and liquid soap after touching animals, fences, or surfaces. Hand gels and wipes are not effective substitutes.

Supervise children closely, especially around handwashing and before eating or drinking.

Avoid eating or drinking near animals – use designated areas only.

Wear suitable clothing and footwear and clean anything that becomes soiled as soon as possible.

Guidance for farm event organisers

Farms offering public access during lambing season should take steps to reduce infection risks:

Promote hygiene guidance clearly to staff and visitors.

Provide accessible handwashing stations with hot and cold water, soap, and paper towels.

Keep lambs in enclosed pens and allow feeding only from outside the enclosure.

Quarantine any scouring (diarrhoeic) lambs and disinfect animal contact areas regularly.

Use booking systems, websites and social media to share public health advice.

If you become unwell

Anyone experiencing diarrhoea or vomiting within two weeks of visiting a farm should contact their GP or call NHS 111. Those who become ill should stay away from work, school, or nursery until they have been symptom‑free for at least 48 hours.

Dr Andrew Nelson, Senior Epidemiologist at Public Health Wales yesterday said:

“Lambing season is a wonderful opportunity for families to enjoy the countryside, but it’s vital to remember that young farm animals can carry germs that cause illness. By avoiding close contact with lambs and practising good hand hygiene, visitors can significantly reduce the risk of infection and enjoy a safe Easter.”

*INTERVIEW AND FILMING OPPORTUNITY

LOCATION: Cantref Adventure Farm in South Wales, Upper Cantref Farm, Cantref, Brecon LD3 8LR

Date and Time: Monday 23rd March – 1030am – please call our press office to confirm your attendance.

Interviews available on request with Public Health Wales spokesperson and Farmer Colin Evans from Cantref Farm.

Farmer, Colin Evans yesterday said:

“Lambing season is a magical time, and we love sharing it with the public, but it’s so important that people enjoy it safely. That’s why I always encourage families to visit proper lambing experiences where everyone is protected. Here at Cantref, visitors can watch lambs being born and even bottle‑feed them through the pens, all while keeping both the animals and themselves safe. We’ve got warm water and soap ready for handwashing afterwards, so the only thing you take home is a great memory, not any unwanted germs.”

Local school children will also be visiting the farm to learn about newborn lambs and how to bottle feed them through the pens.

Useful information:

Pregnancy: advice on contact with animals that are giving birth – GOV.UK (www.gov.uk)

Zoonoses are diseases that can be transmitted from animals to humans. Zoonoses (hse.gov.uk)

ACDP Chlamydia abortus: Chlamydia abortus: epidemiology, transmission and prevention - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk)

Toxoplasmosis: Toxoplasmosis: diagnosis, epidemiology and prevention – GOV.UK (www.gov.uk)

Q fever: Q fever infections in humans: sources, transmission, treatment – GOV.UK (www.gov.uk)