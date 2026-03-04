easyfundraising Impact Fund opens

easyfundraising Impact Fund is now open (until 5th April) with 20 unrestricted grants of £500 for UK not-for-profit organisations to help them continue or enhance their work.

These grants are unrestricted, so your organisation can use the funds wherever it’s needed most, eg core costs, equipment, resources, activities, or just running costs. The application form is straightforward and quick to complete and the fund is open to organisations of all sizes and structures, including charities, not-for-profits, schools and education settings, sports clubs, CICs and social enterprises, youth groups, and faith organisations.

About easyfundraising

easyfundraising helps your organisation raise unrestricted funding from everyday online shopping. When people choose you on easyfundraising and shop with 8,000+ retailers, the retailer donates to you at no extra cost — and you receive the total raised every three months.

