Homeless Link
|Printable version
easyfundraising Impact Fund opens
easyfundraising Impact Fund is now open (until 5th April) with 20 unrestricted grants of £500 for UK not-for-profit organisations to help them continue or enhance their work.
These grants are unrestricted, so your organisation can use the funds wherever it’s needed most, eg core costs, equipment, resources, activities, or just running costs. The application form is straightforward and quick to complete and the fund is open to organisations of all sizes and structures, including charities, not-for-profits, schools and education settings, sports clubs, CICs and social enterprises, youth groups, and faith organisations.
About easyfundraising
easyfundraising helps your organisation raise unrestricted funding from everyday online shopping. When people choose you on easyfundraising and shop with 8,000+ retailers, the retailer donates to you at no extra cost — and you receive the total raised every three months.
Original article link: https://homeless.org.uk/news/easyfundraising-impact-fund-opens/
Latest News from
Homeless Link
Ending rough sleeping must be political priority27/02/2026 10:25:00
Homeless Link responds to the 2025 annual rough sleeping snapshot
Scale of homelessness workforce revealed27/02/2026 09:25:00
Inaugural mapping research uncovers high satisfaction, high stress and importance of volunteers
Partnering with Social Investment Business to deliver the Energy Resilience Fund23/02/2026 10:15:00
We’re excited to announce that Homeless Link is partnering with Social Investment Business to deliver the Energy Resilience Fund.
Ending Homelessness in Communities Fund launched20/02/2026 10:20:00
The Government has published the prospectus for the Ending Homelessness in Communities Fund (EHCF), setting out eligibility criteria, funding parameters, and the application process for organisations seeking support between 2026 and 2029.
Is it time for change in social care and homelessness? Our response to the Casey Commission18/02/2026 11:10:00
As the leader behind Supporting People and Everyone In, Dame Louise Casey has celebrity status in the world of homelessness relief. Given her deep understanding of the strengths and challenges of our sector, we have been intrigued to see her launch the Casey Commission, an independent review into adult social care.
Homeless Link hosts UK Right to Food Commission online workshop17/02/2026 13:33:00
On Monday 16th March between 2:30 – 4:00pm Homeless Link will host an online workshop on behalf of the UK Right to Food Commission.
Homelessness Strategy falls short on addressing deep homelessness and health links17/02/2026 11:10:00
Our comment piece for Inside Housing discusses how our Unhealthy State of Homelessness report can help ensure the government’s strategy breaks the cycle of worsening ill health and homelessness.
Government publishes guidance on Supported Housing strategies17/02/2026 10:20:00
The Government has published a statement and guidance on local supported housing strategies under the Supported Housing (Regulatory Oversight) Act 2023.