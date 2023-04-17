Food Standards Agency
|Printable version
Eating Well Choosing Better Tracker Survey Wave 8 2022
The Food Standards Agency in Northern Ireland has published its 2022 Eating Well Choosing Better consumer tracker survey.
The Eating Well Choosing Better Tracker research report monitors consumer understanding and knowledge of a wide range of food-related topics from consumer perceptions of healthy eating, healthier options and reformulation; consumer use of traffic light labels; and consumer knowledge and understanding of the recommended daily calorie intake.
The Eating Well Choosing Better Tracker Survey Wave 8 2022 presents the findings from a survey conducted between 17 September 2022 and 19 November 2022.
Freya Sharpe, FSA in Northern Ireland Dietary Health team said:
“Similar to previous years, it is reassuring to see that Northern Ireland consumers report to have a good understanding of a healthy balanced diet. The research showed that Northern Ireland consumers are actively seeking healthier options when shopping and are receptive to reformulation.
“We know that Northern Ireland consumers find it more difficult to make healthier choices in takeaways, leisure facilities and fast food restaurants, with a large proportion reporting they would like to see increased availability of healthier options in these settings.
“Knowledge of the recommended daily intake of calories is low among both men and women, suggesting more work could be done to raise awareness, particularly among males.”
The FSA in Northern Ireland has been monitoring the impact of the Eating Well Choosing Better programme through this consumer tracking survey since 2017. The aim of the programme is to improve the nutritional content of everyday food and drink produced, served and sold in Northern Ireland.
Original article link: https://www.food.gov.uk/news-alerts/news/eating-well-choosing-better-tracker-survey-wave-8-2022
Latest News from
Food Standards Agency
FSA in Wales awarded for inclusivity with Gold+ Award06/04/2023 14:10:00
The FSA in Wales has received the first ever Gold+ FairPlay Employer Award from Wales’s leading gender equality charity, Chwarae Teg.
FSA in Wales awarded for inclusivity with Gold+ Award05/04/2023 16:20:00
The FSA in Wales has received the first ever Gold+ FairPlay Employer Award from Wales’s leading gender equality charity, Chwarae Teg.
Food Standards Agency welcomes proposals for new import controls to protect consumers05/04/2023 15:20:00
The draft Border Target Operating Model (BTOM) has been set out by the government today. It proposes a new global regime for imported food and feed products entering the UK.
CEO Statement on meat fraud investigation03/04/2023 10:20:00
Emily Miles, Chief Executive of the Food Standards Agency, has issued a statement on the criminal investigation into potential food fraud following recent reporting in the media.
FSA seeks views on new 'May Contain' guidance27/03/2023 16:05:00
The FSA is seeking views on new advice for how and when to apply precautionary allergen labelling
FSA and UKHSA warn of listeria risk with Baronet soft cheeses27/03/2023 09:10:00
The FSA and UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) are warning the public not to eat Baronet semi soft cheeses which have been recalled because they are contaminated with listeria, in some cheeses at exceptionally high levels.
FSA consumer survey reveals most recent changes to our eating habits01/03/2023 16:15:00
The latest wave of the Food Standards Agency’s (FSA) Food and You 2 survey, conducted between April and July 2022, shows that most people surveyed in England, Wales and Northern Ireland had made changes to their eating habits in the last year, with financial reasons being the biggest driver.
Website feedback survey 202315/02/2023 13:25:00
Do you have any thoughts or suggestions about how we could improve our website? If so, we want to hear from you!