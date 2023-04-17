The Food Standards Agency in Northern Ireland has published its 2022 Eating Well Choosing Better consumer tracker survey.

The Eating Well Choosing Better Tracker research report monitors consumer understanding and knowledge of a wide range of food-related topics from consumer perceptions of healthy eating, healthier options and reformulation; consumer use of traffic light labels; and consumer knowledge and understanding of the recommended daily calorie intake.

The Eating Well Choosing Better Tracker Survey Wave 8 2022 presents the findings from a survey conducted between 17 September 2022 and 19 November 2022.

Freya Sharpe, FSA in Northern Ireland Dietary Health team said:

“Similar to previous years, it is reassuring to see that Northern Ireland consumers report to have a good understanding of a healthy balanced diet. The research showed that Northern Ireland consumers are actively seeking healthier options when shopping and are receptive to reformulation. “We know that Northern Ireland consumers find it more difficult to make healthier choices in takeaways, leisure facilities and fast food restaurants, with a large proportion reporting they would like to see increased availability of healthier options in these settings. “Knowledge of the recommended daily intake of calories is low among both men and women, suggesting more work could be done to raise awareness, particularly among males.”

The FSA in Northern Ireland has been monitoring the impact of the Eating Well Choosing Better programme through this consumer tracking survey since 2017. The aim of the programme is to improve the nutritional content of everyday food and drink produced, served and sold in Northern Ireland.