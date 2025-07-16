Environment Agency
Eco eel pass to lead the way for species migration in Cumbria
Work is underway to replace an outdated eel pass at Newby Bridge Weir to encourage better migration for the critically endangered European eel.
Activity is underway to replace an eel pass in Cumbria as part of work by the Environment Agency to improve river ecosystems and support the safe migration of the European eel.
The European eel has suffered a dramatic decline in recent decades due to habitat loss, overfishing and barriers such as weirs that disrupt its long migration routes.
Action is now being taken to improve eel passage in the River Leven by replacing the existing fish pass at Newby Bridge. It is outdated and no longer meets modern standards for safety, remote monitoring, or effective water management.
Formal notice has now been given for its removal, with a new, improved eel pass required to be fully installed and operational by March 2026. Construction began on 14th July 2025 and will continue for approximately seven weeks
The project will introduce a hybrid eel pass system, designed to enhance eel migration and biodiversity while minimising any environmental impact.
At the heart of the improvements is an intelligent float switch-controlled pump. This system activates during low water flows to assist eel movement, ensuring their continued migration even in challenging conditions.
When water levels rise, the float switch automatically deactivates the pump which will allow migrating eels to use the natural river flow. This is especially important to help promote effective movement to their local habitats .
This adaptive pumping approach not only supports the local eel population but also reduces energy consumption, contributing to a more sustainable water management solution.
Improvements for maintenance, reliability and resilience
Once completed, the pass will also feature pebble resin strips, a specialised material that aids eel movement while limiting the build-up of debris.
During periods of high flow, the design allows for natural self-cleaning, reducing the need for manual maintenance and helping to maintain higher water quality standards by minimising blockages and stagnation.
To further improve efficiency, the system has been designed for easy visual inspection from the riverbank and will include remote monitoring capabilities, strengthening overall maintenance, reliability, and long-term resilience.
Francis Frimpong, Environment Agency project manager, said:
Replacing the eel pass at Newby Bridge is part of our ongoing commitment to protecting endangered European eels and improving river ecology across the region.
Over recent years, significant improvements in water quality—thanks to targeted investment, regulatory action, and partnership work—have helped support the recovery of native species across Cumbria.
This new eel pass is another step forward in improving river connectivity and enhancing biodiversity. By enabling eels to navigate past man-made barriers, we’re helping to restore their natural migratory routes and strengthen their numbers for the future.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/eco-eel-pass-to-lead-the-way-for-species-migration-in-cumbria
