Economic growth and jobs for Bradford as 2025 UK City of Culture receives major boost

Bradford to deliver a spectacular year of events in 2025, supporting a legacy of cultural regeneration and economic growth.

2025 UK City of Culture expected to create 6,500 jobs across the district

Government provides £5 million cash boost taking total government support for Bradford to £15 million

Bradford is set for a major boost to economic growth including thousands of new jobs as final preparations are made for its year as UK City of Culture 2025, Culture Minister Sir Chris Bryant has announced.

An additional £5 million in funding takes the amount of economic support for Bradford’s year to £15 million, helping the Bradford Culture Company deliver a programme of events and support a legacy of cultural regeneration.

It will also encourage the next generation of creatives with 6,000 training opportunities expected across the district and Bradford expecting to create 6,500 new jobs as a result of being UK City of Culture.

This includes opportunities to work in the Bradford Culture Company itself with more than 20 positions dedicated to people under 25 through apprenticeships and a Young Creatives scheme, which will help local young people gain valuable experience working on a national event of this scale.

This Government is breaking down barriers to opportunity through its Plan for Change with investment and reform to deliver growth, creating more jobs, and rebuilding Britain in a decade of national renewal.

The additional investment is helping to kickstart economic growth, investment and reform and the extra funding will go towards the development of key venues that will host next year’s events, such as Bradford’s touring venue - The Beacon. It will provide key equipment for Bradford Theatres, who run one of the UK’s oldest concert halls, St George’s Hall, as well as Alhambra Theatre, The Studio, Kings Hall & Winter Garden and will support the development of new spaces for the National Science and Media Museum.

Culture Minister Sir Chris Bryant said:

I cannot wait to experience the spectacular programme of cultural delights next year that will tell Bradford’s story to the world, showing off the district’s rich cultural heritage and diverse artistic talent, from the Brontë sisters and David Hockney to artist Deepa Mann-Kler’s interactive cookbook celebrating Bradford’s best recipes. I am delighted to be able to announce this funding to help make Bradford’s dream a reality and ensure that everyone across the district has the opportunity to get involved in next year’s events, whatever their interests.

Approximately 1,000 events will take place in 2025, developed alongside and in collaboration with local artists and creatives. They are expected to attract an additional 3.3 million visitors and bring in a visitor spend of nearly £140 million into the local economy over the course of the year.

It is also estimated that the increased cultural and economic activity as a result of being UK City of Culture 2025 could leverage and accelerate an extra £700 million of growth for the Bradford district by 2030, whilst helping to get more people involved in cultural events across the city.

More than 3,000 volunteers are being recruited to ensure that events run smoothly. This will boost civic pride as part of Bradford’s year in the spotlight by engaging communities right across the district and upskilling people wanting to get involved in events happening throughout the year.

Bradford’s programme of events will be a celebration of Bradford-born artists, writers, musicians, performers and local cultural organisations, many of which will be free to attend.

Highlights include an opening event curated by magician Steven Frayne (formerly known as Dynamo), a year-long celebration of drawing supported by David Hockney, the annual Turner Prize being hosted at Cartwright Hall, the immersive Marshmallow Laser Feast (experiential artist collective discovering our connection to the universe) at the newly reopened National Science and Media Museum. There will also be a re-imagining of the Jungle Book by the Akram Khan company, a celebration of the sounds, stories and voices of the South Asian creative underground - Dialled In, visual artworks on display in the moorland that inspired Emily Brontë’s Wuthering Heights and a residency with Opera North.

Dan Bates Executive Director at Bradford 2025 said:

By working together with DCMS we are not only creating new opportunities, but also equipping local people with the skills needed to thrive. This commitment to Bradford to enhance and develop its infrastructure, and ensuring our creative venues are accessible for all, will leave a lasting impact on generations to come. This investment is helping to shape a brighter, more dynamic future for Bradford and beyond.

Cllr Susan Hinchcliffe, Leader of Bradford Council said:

It’s great to see more funding coming from Government to support UK City of Culture. We know the programme of events is going to be amazing and residents and visitors alike will have a great experience throughout the year. This latest funding will help to ensure that beyond the great events, our UK City of Culture designation leads to more jobs and economic benefits which will be felt positively for our residents for years after 2025.

Notes to editors:

For more detail on Bradford’s programme.