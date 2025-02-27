Economic growth top of the agenda as UK Finance Ministers meet in Cardiff

The Finance Secretary has said he's looking forward to welcoming his counterparts from the other UK nations to Cardiff today.

Mark Drakeford will host the Finance: Inter-Ministerial Standing Committee (F:ISC), which considers fiscal and economic matters affecting the UK.

The Cabinet Secretary will outline his priorities for Wales ahead of the Spring Forecast and the conclusion of the UK Spending Review, which includes driving economic growth.

He will also update on the Final Budget for Wales – ahead of a vote in the Senedd next week – which will include discussions around the impact UK government changes to National Insurance Contributions will have on businesses and organisations in Wales.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Finance Secretary, Mark Drakeford said: