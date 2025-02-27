Welsh Government
Economic growth top of the agenda as UK Finance Ministers meet in Cardiff
The Finance Secretary has said he's looking forward to welcoming his counterparts from the other UK nations to Cardiff today.
Mark Drakeford will host the Finance: Inter-Ministerial Standing Committee (F:ISC), which considers fiscal and economic matters affecting the UK.
The Cabinet Secretary will outline his priorities for Wales ahead of the Spring Forecast and the conclusion of the UK Spending Review, which includes driving economic growth.
He will also update on the Final Budget for Wales – ahead of a vote in the Senedd next week – which will include discussions around the impact UK government changes to National Insurance Contributions will have on businesses and organisations in Wales.
Speaking ahead of the meeting, Finance Secretary, Mark Drakeford said:
This is an important meeting as we look ahead to the UK government’s Spring Forecast and the conclusion of the UK government’s Spending Review in June. I look forward to welcoming finance ministers from all 3 nations to discuss our shared ambitions of driving economic growth following the Chancellor’s pledge to work with the devolved governments to ensure growth is felt across the UK.
Ensuring the devolved governments have the appropriate budgetary flexibilities and levers to support economic growth, including future local growth funds, will be an important aspect of our discussions. We will also look at ways to work together to make the best use of the resources we have.
