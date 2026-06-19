Economic shockwaves of Iran war are beginning to ripple through to the labour market, TUC warns

“While Donald Trump has declared an end to his illegal war in Iran, the economic shockwaves he unleashed are only beginning to ripple through to the labour market – and young people are among the most at risk.

“Improvements in the jobs market from the start of the year have offered workers and businesses some protection, but these figures suggest challenging months are ahead. Falling vacancies and stagnant real wages mean jobs and living standards are at further risk.

“We must do more to address youth unemployment. The government’s jobs guarantee is an important start, but far more places are needed, and young people shouldn’t have to be stuck out of work for a year and a half before they can benefit.