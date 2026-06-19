WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Economic shockwaves of Iran war are beginning to ripple through to the labour market, TUC warns
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak commented on the latest labour market statistics
- ONS data continues to suggest the jobs market held steady in Spring, with the unemployment rate falling again to 4.9% from 5.2% over the latest three months. The employment rate was very slightly down to 75.0 % from 75.1%
- Redundancies fell by 13,000 to 113,000 in the latest three-month period
- But new challenges are still emerging, payrolled employees fell by 138,000 between April 2025 and April 2026
- Youth unemployment remains high at 14.5% and increased over the year
- Youth inactivity is up over the quarter to 31.3% but down over the year
- Vacancies fell by 18,000 over the quarter to 707,000
- Real pay growth was 0.3 per cent against CPI inflation, down from 2.2% in the same period last year. Private sector real pay fell by –0.1%
“While Donald Trump has declared an end to his illegal war in Iran, the economic shockwaves he unleashed are only beginning to ripple through to the labour market – and young people are among the most at risk.
“Improvements in the jobs market from the start of the year have offered workers and businesses some protection, but these figures suggest challenging months are ahead. Falling vacancies and stagnant real wages mean jobs and living standards are at further risk.
“We must do more to address youth unemployment. The government’s jobs guarantee is an important start, but far more places are needed, and young people shouldn’t have to be stuck out of work for a year and a half before they can benefit.
"The sheer number of young people not in employment, education, or training should be front of mind when the Bank of England meet. It’s time to cut interest rates to boost investment and strengthen the economy.“
Editors note
About the TUC: The Trades Union Congress (TUC) exists to make the working world a better place for everyone. We bring together the 5.3 million working people who make up our 47 member unions. We support unions to grow and thrive, and we stand up for everyone who works for a living.
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI responds to June 2026 Bank of England interest rates decision19/06/2026 13:15:00
CBI yesterday responded to June 2026 Bank of England interest rates decision.
CBI responds to June 2026 Bank of England interest rates decision19/06/2026 10:15:00
Alpesh Paleja, Deputy Chief Economist, CBI, responds to June 2026 Bank of England interest rates decision
UK Space Agency: How we protected the UK and space in May 202618/06/2026 15:19:15
This report was issued in June 2026 and covers the time period 1 May 2026 to 31 May 2026 inclusive.
Bringing government facilities staff in-house is an “important step” towards biggest wave of insourcing in years18/06/2026 14:05:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday responded to the announcement that around 2,000 facilities staff across government – in roles like cleaning, catering and security – are set to be brought in-house after talks with PCS Union.
British and Irish unions condemn “repugnant acts of hate on our streets”18/06/2026 12:15:00
After horrendous far-right violence in the UK and Ireland, the European Trade Union Confederation is convening unions in Dublin to discuss a plan to develop trade union capacity in conflict resolution and peacebuilding.
CBI responds to latest inflation data for May 202617/06/2026 16:05:00
CBI yesterday responded to latest inflation data for May 2026.
TUC slams Reform’s “shameless and deceptive” attempt to distract from policies which slash women’s rights17/06/2026 14:05:00
The TUC yesterday (Tuesday) branded Reform UK’s so-called Women and Motherhood Protection Act as a “shameless” attempt to distract from the party’s “sexist” policies and candidates.
Ibec and CBI call for greater All-Island partnership to ensure resilient economy16/06/2026 09:05:00
Speaking at the All-Island Economy Annual Conference in Dundalk on 11 June, Ibec and the CBI called on the UK and Irish Governments to further co-invest in major infrastructure projects to address critical capacity, as well as ensuring greater all-island alignment on addressing skills constraints.
CBI responds to latest GDP figures (three months to April 2026)15/06/2026 16:05:00
CBI recently (12 June 2026) responded to latest GDP figures (three months to April 2026).