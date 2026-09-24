Economy 2030: An Agenda for Tech-Enabled Growth sets out a series of steps to reignite the UK's economic dynamism, revive productivity and rekindle growth, ensuring the economy is fit to face the 2030s.

Technology must be central to the UK’s growth strategy. The tech sector is a growth engine in its own right, creating high-paying jobs and generating investment. It boosts productivity across every other sector as businesses adopt and apply new technologies. And it strengthens the government's other growth levers: a skilled workforce, for instance, achieves more when equipped with the right technology.

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This report was developed in collaboration with 11 partners, many from beyond the tech sector. The chapters and partners include:

Technology Adoption – Be the Business

People & Skills – TechSkills

Digital Infrastructure – foreword by the Institution of Engineering and Technology

Regulation – CBI

Data – Royal Academy of Engineering

Investment – UK Private Capital

Trade – foreword by the Chartered Institute of Export & International Trade

Public Procurement – foreword by Ben Paxton, Institute for Government

Regional Ecosystems – Tramshed Tech, TechWM, CWConnected

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