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Economy 2030: An Agenda for Tech-Enabled Growth
Economy 2030: An Agenda for Tech-Enabled Growth sets out a series of steps to reignite the UK's economic dynamism, revive productivity and rekindle growth, ensuring the economy is fit to face the 2030s.
Technology must be central to the UK’s growth strategy. The tech sector is a growth engine in its own right, creating high-paying jobs and generating investment. It boosts productivity across every other sector as businesses adopt and apply new technologies. And it strengthens the government's other growth levers: a skilled workforce, for instance, achieves more when equipped with the right technology.
Click here to download the report
This report was developed in collaboration with 11 partners, many from beyond the tech sector. The chapters and partners include:
- Technology Adoption – Be the Business
- People & Skills – TechSkills
- Digital Infrastructure – foreword by the Institution of Engineering and Technology
- Regulation – CBI
- Data – Royal Academy of Engineering
- Investment – UK Private Capital
- Trade – foreword by the Chartered Institute of Export & International Trade
- Public Procurement – foreword by Ben Paxton, Institute for Government
- Regional Ecosystems – Tramshed Tech, TechWM, CWConnected
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/techuk-report-economy-2030-a-manifesto-for-growth.html
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