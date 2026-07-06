Northern Ireland Assembly
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Economy Committee launches call for evidence on the Renewable Electricity Generation Bill
The Northern Ireland Assembly’s Committee for the Economy is seeking views on the Renewable Electricity Generation Bill as part of its scrutiny of the legislation.
The Bill aims to support the growth of renewable electricity in Northern Ireland by establishing a renewable electricity generation support scheme.
If passed, the Bill could play a key role in helping Northern Ireland meet its climate targets, while also supporting more stable and potentially lower electricity costs for consumers.
The Committee is keen to hear from a wide range of stakeholders, including individuals, businesses, community organisations and industry representatives, to ensure that all perspectives are considered as the Bill progresses.
Philip Brett MLA, Chair of the Committee for the Economy said:
“The launch of the call for evidence for the Renewable Electricity Generation Bill marks an important step in the Committee’s scrutiny of the Bill, which will if passed, play an important part in shaping Northern Ireland’s energy future. As we move towards a more sustainable and resilient electricity system, it is vital that we hear directly from the public, businesses and stakeholders. Their views will help the Committee scrutinise the Bill and ensure it delivers for consumers, supports investment, and contributes to our climate ambitions.”
Stakeholders are encouraged to submit their views as part of the Committee’s Call for Evidence by 21 October 2026. Further information, including details on how to respond, is available online at: Renewable Electricity Generation Bill - Northern Ireland Assembly - Citizen Space
For further information please contact the Assembly communications office on communications@niassembly.gov.uk
Notes to editors:
- For more details on the Renewable Electricity Generation Bill, please see here
Original article link: https://www.niassembly.gov.uk/news-and-media/press-releases/session-2025-2026/economy-committee-launches-call-for-evidence-on-the-renewable-electricity-generation-bill/
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