Economy grows 1.0% in the first quarter of 2022

The Chief Statistician has released statistics showing that the economy grew by 1.0% during the first quarter of 2022, covering the period January to March.

Monthly statistics also released today show that GDP is estimated to have grown by 0.3% in March, with increases across the services and construction sectors.

Change in gross domestic product (GDP) is the main indicator of economic growth. Over the year, compared to the first quarter of 2021, the economy has grown by 9.6%.

During the first quarter output in the Construction sector grew by 2.5%, output in Production grew by 0.7%, and output in the Services sector grew by 1.0%.

The second estimate of GDP for the fourth quarter of 2021 will be available in Quarterly National Accounts Scotland, published on 27 July 2022.

All results are seasonally adjusted and presented in real terms (adjusted to remove inflation). GDP growth in this publication relates to Scotland’s onshore economy, which means it does not include the output of offshore oil and gas extraction.

