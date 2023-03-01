Scottish Government
|Printable version
Economy grows by 0.1% in the fourth quarter of 2022
A National Statistics Publication for Scotland.
The Chief Statistician has released statistics showing that the economy grew by 0.1% during the fourth quarter of 2022, covering the period October to December.
Change in gross domestic product (GDP) is the main indicator of economic growth. Over the year, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, the economy has grown by 0.6%.
During the fourth quarter output in the Construction sector grew by 0.6%, output in Production contracted by -0.2%, and output in the Services sector remained unchanged (0.0% growth).
Monthly statistics also released today show that GDP is estimated to have contracted by -0.6% in December, with weak growth in the construction sector and decreases across the services and production sectors.
The second estimate of GDP for the fourth quarter of 2022 will be available in Quarterly National Accounts Scotland, published on 26 April 2023.
Background
Read the quarterly statistical publication and data
Read the monthly GDP estimate for December
All results are seasonally adjusted and presented in real terms (adjusted to remove inflation). GDP growth in this publication relates to Scotland’s onshore economy, which means it does not include the output of offshore oil and gas extraction.
Further information on GDP statistics
These estimates are compiled in line with the Code of Practice for Statistics – more information on the standards of official statistics can be accessed on the Code of Practice for Statistics webpage.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/economy-grows-by-0-1-percent-in-the-fourth-quarter-of-2022/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Improving the quality of private rented homes01/03/2023 15:20:00
Helping landlords prepare for updated standards.
Drinks producers urged to register for deposit return scheme01/03/2023 12:25:00
First Minister calls on businesses to sign up.
184,000 getting £25 Scottish Child Payment01/03/2023 10:05:00
£155 million in payments since introduction in February 2021
Local government expenditure and income in 2021-2228/02/2023 16:10:00
A National Statistics Publication.
Positive steps for school leavers28/02/2023 15:10:00
Record number in work, training or further studies.
Recorded Crime in Scotland, year ending December 202228/02/2023 14:10:00
A National Statistics Publication for Scotland.
School leaver attainment and destinations28/02/2023 13:10:00
A National Statistics Publication for Scotland.