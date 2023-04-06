Welsh Government
Economy Minister confirms extra support to help former 2 Sisters staff find new jobs
The Welsh Government is making £206,000 of additional funding available to help former 2 Sisters factory staff on Anglesey find new jobs, Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething has confirmed.
The funding will boost the Welsh Government’s Communities for Work Plus programme (CfW+) on Anglesey and in Gwynedd.
The service provides employability support to those facing barriers to employment, helping them overcome those obstacles and gain sustainable employment. The programme is delivered primarily through local authorities but with a small number of third sector bodies also involved, including local employment charity Môn CF on Anglesey.
The additional investment will:
- enable Môn CF and Gwynedd Council to employ additional employment mentors through the coming year
- allow Môn CF to commission Citizens Advice Bureau services for those made redundant.
Former staff are also being supported through the Welsh Government’s ReAct+ programme, which provides them with tailored support to get them into employment as soon as possible. ReAct+ offers tailored solutions which may include financial support, skills training, and personal development support to help remove barriers to employment, such as support with mental health, confidence-building, language skills and more.
CfW+ teams have been on site supporting staff at the Llangefni plant for several weeks, and will now be re-doubling their efforts to engage and support those affected following the plant’s formal closure last week.
Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething said:
The closure of the 2 Sisters plant in Llangefni has had a devastating impact on the local community and the wider region.
The Welsh Government set up a taskforce jointly with Isle of Anglesey County Council and the UK Government to ensure everything that could be done was being done to help save the jobs at the plant. The taskforce has worked in close collaboration with trades unions representatives at the site.
Following the plant’s closure, we’re doing all we can to help former staff find work. The additional investment I’m announcing today will boost the Welsh Government’s Communities for Work Plus employment support service locally, which is providing people with the intensive support they need to find new jobs, or to take up new training opportunities through our ReAct+ programme.
In addition, other core services provided by the Welsh Government’s Careers Wales and Business Wales services, and the UK Government’s Department for Work and Pensions are also providing support.
People who need support can contact Working Wales or call for free on 0800 028 4844.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/economy-minister-confirms-extra-support-help-former-2-sisters-staff-find-new-jobs
