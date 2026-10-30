Information Commissioner's Office
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Economy Minister encourages small businesses to boost data protection skills
Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald has encouraged small businesses and sole traders across Northern Ireland to take advantage of new free data protection training from the Information Commission’s Office (ICO).
The ICO’s new Data Protection Essentials programme provides straightforward, practical online training to help smaller organisations understand their data protection responsibilities and apply them confidently in their everyday work.
The training is relevant to all types of businesses and organisations, with practical examples covering education and childcare, health and social care, professional services, retail and property. It covers common activities such as sharing information, managing records securely, marketing and customer engagement, and reducing the risk of data breaches
Minister Archibald said:
“Good data protection is an important part of doing business responsibly and maintaining the trust of customers, staff and the wider public.
“For smaller businesses, finding the time and expertise to navigate data protection requirements can be challenging. This free training provides practical, accessible support that can help businesses protect personal information, reduce risk and build confidence.
“I would encourage SMEs and sole traders across the north to take advantage of this resource and strengthen their data protection knowledge and skills.”
Caroline Mooney, Regional Manager at the Information Commission’s Office, said:
“We know smaller organisations are busy, and many don’t have dedicated data protection expertise. Data Protection Essentials has been designed with that in mind, providing practical, step-by-step support that businesses and sole traders can fit around their working day.
“Whether you’re handling information about customers, employees, patients, families or clients, good data protection is an important part of running your organisation. The training breaks the essentials down into achievable steps, helping organisations build confidence in using personal information responsibly, reduce risk and maintain trust.”
Individuals who complete the training receive a digital certificate that they can share publicly. Organisations can also complete a short self-assessment and receive a certificate, with the option of being included on a Data Protection Essentials public register.
Data Protection Essentials is free to access, including for organisations that are exempt from paying the data protection fee.
Original article link: https://ico.org.uk/about-the-ico/media-centre/news-and-blogs/2026/10/economy-minister-encourages-small-businesses-to-boost-data-protection-skills/
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