Economy Minister Vaughan Gething and Wales TUC welcome new learning centre at Tesco

Speaking at the launch of the centre General Secretary for USDAW Paddy Lillis said:

“We want the new learning centre to be accessible for all, but particularly those who need to develop their skills in IT, or those who are unable to access technology. Many courses are now being delivered online, and whilst that makes it easier for some people, it can be a barrier for others.

“The Wales Union Learning Fund (WULF) has ensured that workers have this opportunity and I want to thank all those Union Learning Reps who have been a driving force for making this happen.”

Economy Minister Vaughan Gething MS commented:

“It was great to visit the new learning centre at the Tesco Distribution Centre in Magor, which will be a vital asset for workers at Tesco and Bookers.

“The centre is a fantastic achievement, made possible thanks to the Welsh Government’s Wales Union Learning Fund. It will provide vital learning opportunities for workers on the shop floor, helping them to learn new skills, update existing skills and to progress in their careers.

“I want to thank USDAW for their work here and look forward to hearing about the many workers who benefit from the new learning centre.”

Workers from other stores will also be able to access the learning centre.

What is the Wales Union Learning Fund (WULF)?

Since 1999, WULF has used Welsh Government investment to support hundreds of successful, innovative projects helping thousands of workers across every industry, delivered by unions across Wales.

WULF works by targeting and accessing unionised, organised workplaces and workers. Union reps and officials work in partnership with managers, providers, learners and stakeholders to meet targets and provide life changing assistance and support packages.

WULF aims to up-skill, build confidence, and provide individualised support to progress by providing learning opportunities.

For more information on WULF, go to: https://www.tuc.org.uk/wulf