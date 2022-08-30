Economy Minister visits ABER Instruments, a measure of success

Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething has visited ABER Instruments in Aberystwyth, an employee-owned company that’s going from strength to strength thanks to support from the Welsh Government.

ABER Instruments is a successful global company producing advanced electronic instrumentation, supplying a world-wide customer base with a portfolio of ‘manufacturing ready' certified systems in use in the Brewing, Biotech, Biorenewables, and Biofuel industries.

ABER Instruments was formed over 30 years ago, when Professor Douglas Kell and Dr Robert Todd from the Aberystwyth University and the Centre for Alternative Technology invented and patented a unique method for biomass monitoring using radio frequency impedance.

In 2011, ABER Instruments became an employee-owned company, and continues to invest heavily in R&D and innovation. Today their customers include some of the world’s biggest pharmaceutical and brewing companies, including Glaxo Smithkline, Novartis, ABInBev, Heineken, and Pfizer.

The company has more than doubled turnover and staff numbers in the past three to four years. It currently has 70 employees and is expanding its footprint in Aberystwyth.

Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething, said:

Employee ownership gives employees the opportunity to have a significant and meaningful stake in the business they work for. It gives them more control over their own destiny. It also provides business owners with the peace of mind that that the future of their business is in safe hands, and that the future of their highly valued employees has been safeguarded in the community the business was fostered in. It's been inspiring to see the global reach of the work done at ABER Instruments, and to see how being an employee-owned company brings a different perspective to their business and culture. I’m delighted that we’ve been able to support the growth of the company. The Welsh Government is committed to doubling the number of employee-owned businesses by 2026. To achieve that, we want to provide greater support for worker buyouts. I urge more businesses to explore the benefits on offer via Business Wales and Social Business Wales, to ensure Wales-based companies remain in Welsh hands.

Managing Director of Aber Instruments, Matthew Lee, said: