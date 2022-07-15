Economy Minister visits growing Welsh space sector

Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething visited some of Wales’ leading space companies today as the first made-in-Wales satellite prepares to launch into space later this summer.

Wales has a rapidly growing space ecosystem. To help create more well-paid, highly skilled jobs in the industries of the future, the Welsh Government launched a new space strategy earlier this year, as part of efforts to ensure Wales operates at the forefront of the global space sector, with the aim of boosting the Welsh economy and creating prosperity across Wales.

The Welsh Government is determined to help foster the industries of the future, which will help create the new high-quality jobs our young people need to make their futures here in Wales. The space sector provides exciting opportunities for the next generation of engineers, scientists, technologists, and mathematicians. These are the jobs that will help transform our economy, helping to deliver the long-term economic prosperity our country needs to have a successful future.

The Minister began his tour at Newport-based B2Space, which is developing an innovative and disruptive “Rockoon” launcher for small satellites.

Using a novel launch system based on stratospheric balloons, this concept could massively reduce the impact of launches on the environment from rocket fuel and other propellants. This type of innovation will help Wales to become the world’s first sustainable space nation by 2040, leading the way to a greener space.

The Minister also visited Space Forge in Cardiff, which is aiming to create the world's first returnable and reusable satellite platform. It will launch its first test satellite from the UK later this year, with the first ForgeStar set to launch in 2023.

The satellite will harness the unique benefits of the space environment to create materials in space impossible to make on Earth. It will return materials to Earth that could enable significant leaps forward in technology and could reduce Co2 emissions in high value manufacturing by up to 75%. The satellite platform would return to earth in 2025.

The Minister ended the day by vising SmallSpark Space Systems in Cardiff. The UK aerospace start-up venture was founded by a former Cardiff University student and is focused on further developing hybrid rocket motor technology to significantly reduce the cost of access to low earth orbit for dedicated small launch vehicles. Its innovative engineering methods are attracting international interest.

The Minister’s visits come as research published by the Welsh Government shows people are increasingly interested in science and how it can impact their lives and address the key challenges facing society.

