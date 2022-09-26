Welsh Government
|Printable version
Economy Minister visits major Blaenau Gwent business to celebrate 25 years of success
Economy Minister Vaughan Gething has visited Energizer Auto UK in Ebbw Vale to celebrate a quarter of a century in the valleys and reaffirm its partnership with the Welsh Government.
The facility, established in 1997, now employs 50 skilled staff producing more than 700 automotive fragrance and appearance products ranging from fuel additives to car wash products across 43 different countries.
The company has a long-standing partnership with the Welsh Government and is benefitting from the Flexible Skills Programme which helps employers to develop their staff’s technical, professional and leadership skills.
Energizer has also strong established links with the Valleys Innovation Showcase for Technological Advancement (VISTA) where the company shares best practice with other local employers and Coleg Gwent to promote and create new work experience and job opportunities in the local area.
Economy Minister Vaughan Gething recently said:
I’m delighted to be in Ebbw Vale, visiting Energizer Auto UK, to celebrate their achievement of 25 years of success in the Valleys.
Supporting businesses like this one to adapt, grow their workforce and develop skills is essential to our ambitions for a more prosperous Welsh economy post-pandemic. The Flexible Skills Programme is central to this.
The Welsh Government is committed to changing people’s lives for the better and ensuring no one is left behind.
Plant Manager Mark Thomas from Energizer Auto UK recently said:
With so much uncertainty and volatility in the current economic climate it’s great to be celebrating this significant milestone.
The team in Rassau have worked hard to increase efficiency while becoming more responsive to fluctuations in demand, this has led to considerable growth over the last 2 years.
With the advent of this growth the plant has had to adapt and change. The Welsh Government’s Flexible Skills Programme has been an important part of upskilling and preparing the workforce.
On behalf of Energizer and our staff I would like the thank the Economy Minister Vaughan Gething for making time to visit our site, marking 25 years of operations in South Wales.
Original article link: https://gov.wales/economy-minister-visits-major-blaenau-gwent-business-celebrate-25-years-success
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Power grab fears over new UK government legislation26/09/2022 14:05:00
The Welsh Government has raised concerns over a new Bill that could see the UK Government legislate in areas of devolved responsibility without the consent of Welsh Ministers or the Senedd.
Free Welsh lessons now available for 18 to 25s and teaching staff26/09/2022 12:33:00
Young people and education staff in Wales can now access free Welsh lessons as part of a Welsh Government initiative to increase the number of Welsh speakers.
St David Awards celebrate a decade of recognising national heroes26/09/2022 11:05:00
The First Minister has urged people to put their nominations in for the 10th annual St David Awards before the closing date next month.
UK government ‘embedding unfairness’ in latest financial statement23/09/2022 15:43:00
Rebecca Evans, the Minister for Finance and Local Government in the Welsh Government, has said the UK government will ‘embed unfairness’ by failing to provide enough support to lower income households in the cost of living crisis.
Welsh community groups kickstart innovative engagement projects23/09/2022 14:05:00
A total of 11 Welsh community groups have been awarded funding by the Independent Commission on the Constitutional Future of Wales to support its national conversation on the future of Wales.
"Exciting new era for education in Wales” as schools embrace new Curriculum23/09/2022 11:05:00
The Minister for Education and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles, has heralded an “exciting new era” for education in Wales, as he visited a school yesterday to see children learning with the new Curriculum for Wales.
Welsh Government response to latest NHS Wales performance data23/09/2022 09:05:00
The Welsh Government yesterday issued a statement on the latest NHS Wales performance data published.
Have your say on a visitor levy for Wales22/09/2022 14:05:00
The Welsh Government was recently (20 September 2022) launched a public consultation on proposals to give local authorities the powers to introduce a visitor levy.
Cost of living support for university students22/09/2022 13:33:00
Living costs should never be a barrier to studying at university, which is why Wales provides the most generous living costs grants in the UK.
Free school meals for lower income families to continue in school holidays22/09/2022 11:05:00
The Welsh Government has announced that free school meals will continue to be provided to children from lower income families in Wales during the school holidays, up until the end of next year’s February half term.