Economy Minister visits the new look Cei Llechi
Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething recently (13 August 2022) had the opportunity to see the transformational redevelopment of Cei Llechi (Slate Quay), Caernarfon, following a £5.9 million regeneration project.
This ambitious project, which was recently opened has seen the Harbour Office building and the derelict buildings behind it transformed and bought back to use, with funding support from the Welsh Government through Visit Wales’ Tourism Attractor Destination project.
The Minister saw the recent regeneration work which has given a once run-down area of the town a new lease of life and is now boosting commercial opportunities for the area.
Modern day Cei Llechi has seen the dilapidated buildings transformed into 19 workspaces for local artisan / craft manufacturers and restaurant. The site also includes 3 self-catering holiday lets, the Harbour Office’s boardroom is available to hire and an interpretation area sharing more information about the importance of Cei Llechi historically locally, nationally and internationally. The essential component is that industry are making returns to this area of Caernarfon, albeit on a different scale to the old days.
Caernarfon Harbour Trust’s Ioan Thomas recently said:
The majority of the buildings were in a very bad state, an eyesore and cause of embarrassment for the Harbour Trust and the town itself – especially being so close to the castle, a World Heritage Site.
As a Trust, we considered several options over a long period of time and we were keen to try and bring the old slate quay back in some way and celebrate the importance of the area.
What we now have is a truly unique and special Cei Llechi showcasing local talent and providing employment as well as improving the aesthetics of this important area of the town on the banks of the Seiont.
Minister for the Economy, Vaughan Gething, recently said:
The development of Cei Llechi is part of an important story - in building Caernarfon as a destination. A cluster of projects such as this reflects Welsh Government’s focus on developing high quality destinations, supporting all year-round activity and creating economic impact both directly in the town and more widely and indirectly in the region through positive effects in the supply chain and in visitor spend.
I’m delighted to see the regeneration work that has taken place through this partnership at Cei Llechi – and to see how it’s making a real difference to Caernarfon. The innovative blend of restoration brings a new purpose to a site that had fallen into dereliction. Through manufacturing, retail, interpretation and accommodation, this site breathes new life not just to this previously overlooked part of the town, but also in the future to promoting Welsh product and experiences.
Andrew White, Director of The National Lottery Heritage Fund in Wales recently said:
Thanks to National Lottery players, Cei Llechi will help sustain jobs; support economic growth; drive tourism and help reinforce the already strong local sense of pride that exists in Caernarfon's unique heritage.
Cei Llechi is providing new creative workspaces and presenting the history and heritage of Caernarfon’s role in the slate industry in the 1800s and its significance locally, nationally and internationally.
We are committed to supporting Wales’ rich and vibrant heritage. Our National Lottery Grants for Heritage programme supports projects that connects people and communities with their heritage and this is a great example of finding new uses for old spaces.
70% of the units have already been taken up by a range of food and drink producers, artists, craft makers and a blacksmith, with Cei Llechi currently directly employing over 30 employees.
Gwyn Roberts, Galeri Caernarfon’s Chief Executive added:
We’ve been involved in this project from the early days. During the initial discussions through to the construction and completion – our role was to assist and consult closely with the Harbour Trust. Upon completion of the construction, our role has changed with Galeri becoming the leaseholder and responsible for the day-to-day management of Cei Llechi and dealing with enquiries.
For further information regarding the project, please visit: Cei Llechi: a regeneration project by Caernarfon Harbour Trust and Galeri Caernarfon Cyf.
Original article link: https://gov.wales/economy-minister-visits-new-look-cei-llechi
