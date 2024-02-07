Welsh Government
Economy Minister welcomes Senedd vote for longer transition to protect steel jobs
The Economy Minister has welcomed a unanimous Senedd vote arguing that there is a viable future for blast furnace steelmaking in Wales as part of a just transition.
All four political parties represented in the Senedd have now supported a Welsh Government motion calling for further talks that allow for a longer transition to protect jobs across Tata facilities in Wales.
Economy Minister Vaughan Gething said:
Tonight’s vote sends a strong message from the entire Senedd. There is a viable future for blast furnace steel making in Wales and a better deal could and should be struck for an industry we all rely on.
The steel industry is part of our nation’s story and stands today as a marker of Welsh excellence.
The deal reached between the UK Government and Tata risks delivering an economic loss of historic proportions for Wales within an industry that underpins our manufacturing future and the green jobs it could unlock.
Senedd members have come together to send a clear message - there is another way that allows a highly skilled, dedicated workforce to deliver a greener future for Welsh steel.
We will continue to engage with the business, trades unions and UK Ministers to support the best deal for steel, not the cheapest deal.
