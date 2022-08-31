Scottish Government
Economy remains flat at 0.0% in the second quarter of 2022
A National Statistics Publication for Scotland.
The Chief Statistician has released statistics showing that the economy stayed flat at 0.0% during the second quarter of 2022, covering the period April to June.
Monthly statistics also released today show that GDP is estimated to have contracted by 0.8% in June, with decreases across the services and production sectors.
Change in gross domestic product (GDP) is the main indicator of economic growth. Over the year, compared to the second quarter of 2021, the economy has grown by 3.5%.
During the second quarter output in the Construction sector grew by 2.3%, output in Production contracted by 0.5%, and output in the Services sector contracted by 0.1%.
The second estimate of GDP for the second quarter of 2022 will be available in Quarterly National Accounts Scotland, published on 2 November 2022.
Background
Read the quarterly statistical publication and data.
Read the monthly GDP estimate for June.
All results are seasonally adjusted and presented in real terms (adjusted to remove inflation). GDP growth in this publication relates to Scotland's onshore economy, which means it does not include the output of offshore oil and gas extraction.
Further information on GDP statistics.
These estimates are compiled in line with the Code of Practice for Statistics - more information on the standards of official statistics can be accessed on the Code of Practice for Statistics webpage.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/economy-remains-flat-at-0-0-percent-in-the-second-quarter-of-2022/
