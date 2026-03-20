Ecuador and the United Kingdom hold Bilateral Political Consultations

Ecuador and UK hold political consultations in London, reaffirming strong ties and advancing cooperation on security, trade, environment and education (19 March 2026).

Delegations from Ecuador and the United Kingdom held their first Bilateral Political Consultation in London on 19 March 2026. The meeting was co-chaired by the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ecuador, Ambassador Alejandro Dávalos, and the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State (Multilateral, Human Rights, Latin America and the Caribbean), Chris Elmore MP.

Noting the strong and historic partnership between the UK and Ecuador, the Consultation reaffirmed the excellent state of bilateral relations and the shared commitment of both countries to maintaining regular political and technical dialogue.

A range of bilateral issues were discussed, with particular emphasis on security, trade & investment, and environment & climate cooperation. During the meeting, both authorities reflected on the growing people-people links being built between the UK and Ecuador, including through education, business and tourism.

The Consultation included exchanges on our strong trade relationship. The parties celebrated the developments made in recent years, supported by the Double Taxation Agreement and Andean Trade Agreement. Vice Minister Dávalos also highlighted the strategic importance of the banana trade for Ecuador’s economic growth, its development and labour, and on sustainability and environmental protection.

On security matters, both parties agreed on the importance of strengthening cooperation against transnational organised crime, particularly through enhanced collaboration on maritime security, drug trafficking, information exchange and efforts to combat illicit financial flows. Minister Elmore stressed the UK’s commitment to enhancing regional and international security.

The parties exchanged views on other areas of mutual interest, including migration, environmental cooperation, and the strengthening of educational opportunities through the UK’s Chevening Programme and the scientific research grants offered by Ecuador in the Galapagos.

The UK and Ecuador remain committed to strengthening bilateral ties across security, trade, development, environment and climate. At the conclusion of the meeting both parties agreed to continue advancing the issues discussed, and to reconvene in Ecuador in 2027.