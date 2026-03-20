Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
Ecuador and the United Kingdom hold Bilateral Political Consultations
Ecuador and UK hold political consultations in London, reaffirming strong ties and advancing cooperation on security, trade, environment and education (19 March 2026).
Delegations from Ecuador and the United Kingdom held their first Bilateral Political Consultation in London on 19 March 2026. The meeting was co-chaired by the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ecuador, Ambassador Alejandro Dávalos, and the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State (Multilateral, Human Rights, Latin America and the Caribbean), Chris Elmore MP.
Noting the strong and historic partnership between the UK and Ecuador, the Consultation reaffirmed the excellent state of bilateral relations and the shared commitment of both countries to maintaining regular political and technical dialogue.
A range of bilateral issues were discussed, with particular emphasis on security, trade & investment, and environment & climate cooperation. During the meeting, both authorities reflected on the growing people-people links being built between the UK and Ecuador, including through education, business and tourism.
The Consultation included exchanges on our strong trade relationship. The parties celebrated the developments made in recent years, supported by the Double Taxation Agreement and Andean Trade Agreement. Vice Minister Dávalos also highlighted the strategic importance of the banana trade for Ecuador’s economic growth, its development and labour, and on sustainability and environmental protection.
On security matters, both parties agreed on the importance of strengthening cooperation against transnational organised crime, particularly through enhanced collaboration on maritime security, drug trafficking, information exchange and efforts to combat illicit financial flows. Minister Elmore stressed the UK’s commitment to enhancing regional and international security.
The parties exchanged views on other areas of mutual interest, including migration, environmental cooperation, and the strengthening of educational opportunities through the UK’s Chevening Programme and the scientific research grants offered by Ecuador in the Galapagos.
The UK and Ecuador remain committed to strengthening bilateral ties across security, trade, development, environment and climate. At the conclusion of the meeting both parties agreed to continue advancing the issues discussed, and to reconvene in Ecuador in 2027.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/ecuador-and-the-united-kingdom-hold-bilateral-political-consultations
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
Foreign Secretary statement on International Development: 19 March20/03/2026 14:10:00
The Foreign Secretary yesterday made a statement to Parliament on the Government’s revised approach to international development and Official Development Assistance (ODA) allocations.
Russia launched a war of aggression against Ukraine yet seeks to cast itself as the victim: UK statement to the OSCE20/03/2026 13:25:00
Ambassador Holland condemns Russia’s ongoing attacks on Ukrainian cities and its attempts to portray itself as the victim while continuing its war of aggression. He highlights rising civilian casualties, Russia’s refusal to engage seriously in diplomacy, and reaffirms the UK’s support for Ukraine’s self defence and a just, lasting peace (19 March 2026).
UK reaffirms support for Ukraine’s legal right to self defence: UK statement to the OSCE20/03/2026 12:25:00
The UK reaffirms Ukraine’s right to self defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter and voices concern over external military and dual use support to Russia, stressing the need to uphold international law and maintain regional and global security.
Foreign Secretary sets out new innovative development reforms19/03/2026 16:20:00
Tackling conflict and supporting fragile states at centre of the government's new approach to development.
We must do all we can to maintain momentum towards a more stable and secure future for the Syrian people: UK statement at the UN Security Council19/03/2026 14:10:00
Statement given yesterday by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Syria.
UK commits £15 million for vulnerable people affected by Middle East conflict18/03/2026 16:05:00
Hundreds of thousands of people fleeing conflict in the Middle East will receive life‑saving assistance in response to worsening humanitarian situation.
Secretary of State update to the House on meningitis outbreak18/03/2026 12:25:00
The Secretary of State Wes Streeting yesterday updated the House on the meningitis outbreak and the latest steps being taken to support those affected.
The UK is steadfast in its support of UNAMA’s work in Afghanistan: UK Explanation of Vote at the UN Security Council18/03/2026 10:25:00
Explanation of Vote by Ambassador Archie Young, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Afghanistan (16 March 2026).
Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers’ Meeting 202617/03/2026 16:20:00
Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper attended the 26th Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers' Meeting at the Commonwealth Secretariat headquarters in London.