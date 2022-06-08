HM Treasury
|Printable version
Ed Anderson’s term as National Savings and Investments (NS&I) Chair extended for 18 months
Ed Anderson’s term as Chair of the board of National Savings & Investments has been extended for a period of 18 months, from December 2022 to the end of June 2024.
- The Treasury has extended Ed Anderson’s term as Chair of the board of National Savings & Investments for a period of 18 months, to the end of June 2024
- This will ensure continuity of leadership over an important period for NS&I
- Mr Anderson was appointed as Chairman in January 2017 and reappointed on 1 January 2020
Mr Anderson was first appointed as Chair in January 2017, having originally joined NS&I’s board as a Non-executive Director in February 2016. He was reappointed as the Chair as of 1 January 2020 on a three-year term.
NS&I has recently embarked on a major re-procurement of its outsourced business services through its Rainbow Programme, and this extension is to ensure strong continuity of leadership over an important period for NS&I.
Non-Executive members of NS&I’s Board ensure a sound strategy is in place to meet the organisation’s remit of raising cost-effective debt financing for the government. They also act as an external source of advice, have oversight of risk control and ensure NS&I’s links with its outsourcing partner, Atos, remain open and transparent.
NS&I is one of the largest savings organisations in the UK, offering a range of savings and investments. All products offer 100% capital security because NS&I is backed by HM Treasury.
Ed was appointed as Chairman in January 2017, having originally joined NS&I’s board as a Non-executive Director in February 2016. Ed has held a number of senior executive and non-executive roles. He was previously the Chairman of the Yorkshire Building Society from 2007 to 2015 and Managing Director of Leeds Bradford Airport for 10 years.
Further information
The reappointment was made in accordance with the Code of Practice published by the Commissioner for Public Appointments.
All appointments are made on merit and political activity plays no part in the selection process. However, in accordance with the original Nolan recommendations, there is a requirement for appointees’ political activity (if any declared) to be made public. Ed Anderson has confirmed that he has not engaged in any political activity in the last five years.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/ed-andersons-term-as-national-savings-and-investments-nsi-chair-extended-for-18-months
Latest News from
HM Treasury
UK celebrate as a global leader in green finance07/06/2022 11:10:00
The UK government has received two awards from the Climate Bonds Initiative, celebrating its work as a global leader in green finance.
Points based system welcomes highly skilled graduates to the UK31/05/2022 11:22:00
Talented graduates in areas such as science, engineering and research from internationally renowned universities are encouraged to bring their talents to the UK.
Points based system welcomes high skilled graduates to UK30/05/2022 14:22:00
Talented graduates in areas such as science, engineering and research from internationally renowned universities are encouraged to bring their talents to the UK.
Live Events Reinsurance Scheme supports over £400 million of investment and paves way for busy summer events season30/05/2022 10:27:00
Millions of people expected to attend events covered by the scheme
Millions of most vulnerable households will receive £1,200 of help with cost of living26/05/2022 16:10:00
Millions of households across the UK will benefit from a new £15 billion package of targeted government support to help with the rising cost of living, the Chancellor announced today (26 May).
New powers to protect access to cash19/05/2022 15:20:00
Millions of people across the UK will benefit from new legislation to protect access to cash, helping to level up opportunity and ensure financial inclusion across the UK, the government announced today (Thursday 19 May).
Tax crime chiefs summit commits to international action16/05/2022 11:12:00
Tax fraud is a perennial and persistent threat to all our nations, minister tells tax chiefs.
Artist Michael Armitage to design new £1 coin13/05/2022 15:20:00
Chancellor Rishi Sunak names artist Michael Armitage as the designer of a new £1 coin which will enter circulation in 2023, marking the coin’s 40th anniversary.