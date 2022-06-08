Ed Anderson’s term as National Savings and Investments (NS&I) Chair extended for 18 months

Ed Anderson’s term as Chair of the board of National Savings & Investments has been extended for a period of 18 months, from December 2022 to the end of June 2024.

This will ensure continuity of leadership over an important period for NS&I

Mr Anderson was first appointed as Chair in January 2017, having originally joined NS&I’s board as a Non-executive Director in February 2016. He was reappointed as the Chair as of 1 January 2020 on a three-year term.

NS&I has recently embarked on a major re-procurement of its outsourced business services through its Rainbow Programme, and this extension is to ensure strong continuity of leadership over an important period for NS&I.

Non-Executive members of NS&I’s Board ensure a sound strategy is in place to meet the organisation’s remit of raising cost-effective debt financing for the government. They also act as an external source of advice, have oversight of risk control and ensure NS&I’s links with its outsourcing partner, Atos, remain open and transparent.

NS&I is one of the largest savings organisations in the UK, offering a range of savings and investments. All products offer 100% capital security because NS&I is backed by HM Treasury.

He was previously the Chairman of the Yorkshire Building Society from 2007 to 2015 and Managing Director of Leeds Bradford Airport for 10 years.

Further information

The reappointment was made in accordance with the Code of Practice published by the Commissioner for Public Appointments.

All appointments are made on merit and political activity plays no part in the selection process. However, in accordance with the original Nolan recommendations, there is a requirement for appointees’ political activity (if any declared) to be made public. Ed Anderson has confirmed that he has not engaged in any political activity in the last five years.