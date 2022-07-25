The Edinburgh Trams to Newhaven Project is a continuation of the existing Edinburgh Tramway Network, which runs from Edinburgh Airport to York Place. The continuation runs from York Place, down Leith Walk and then into Newhaven via Ocean Terminal. This event was held on 21 July 2022.

The statutory powers to support the construction were gained in 2006 under the Edinburgh Tram (Line 1) Act 2006, however the line was not completed. The project team, headed up by Hannah Ross of the City of Edinburgh Council (CEC), have managed the legacy elements of the phase 1a and are now well on with construction of the remaining element of Line 1.

Overview of the event

Construction methodology, planning and approach, managing stakeholders and their expectations and techniques and approach.

Benefits of attending

Experience of managing multiple stakeholders in a complex environment. Lessons learned from previous projects. Project governance and structure. Update of progress on the project.

Speakers:

Rob Leech, Project Director, Anturas

Anturas acting as the Project Director on behalf of CEC, will explain the project development in context of delivering CEC policy and establishing the project structure and governance.

Rob is a Chartered Engineer and senior Programme Director with over thirty years’ experience in infrastructure delivery, Rob has worked as a contractor, client and consultant. A significant amount of Rob’s time is spent working at a strategic level with clients, across a number of sectors, in helping them to shape complex programmes of work.

He is currently strategic advisor to the City of Edinburgh Council on the Edinburgh tram network expansion programme and prior to this he completed a commission as Director of Project Delivery on the Edinburgh Tram “rescue” project. Rob also headed up the multi €billion PPP Metro North project in Dublin as client lead.

Rob has worked on a wide range of large scale infrastructure projects in different jurisdictions and has in depth knowledge and experience in the entire project lifecycle from strategic planning and business case development to construction delivery, testing and commissioning.

Steven Jackson, Project Director, Turner & Townsend

Turner & Townsend Project Director managing the overall project delivery will present progress to date.

Steve is a Director for Turner & Townsend and leads the Project Management function within the Infrastructure sector for the business in Scotland with a team of over 60 in region working across a variety of infrastructure clients including Network Rail, Scottish Water, BAE Systems, Edinburgh Airport, Transport Scotland, SSE and Aberdeen Harbour.

Steve is the Director of Project Delivery for the City of Edinburgh Council for the delivery of the Trams to Newhaven Project. Turner & Townsend are providing the Council with full project management, cost management and project controls for the project which Steve’s team supports. Steve’s role on the Edinburgh Tram project involves overall responsibility for day to day management of the scope of service for the delivery team, ensuring all targets and milestones are achieved. Steve has been involved in the project from project set up/feasibility/ outline business case, through procurement and into construction as part of an integrated project team made up of technical advisors, legal advisors and internal Council resources.

Steve is also the UK light rail and MRT sector lead for Turner & Townsend.