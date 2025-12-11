Education Committee publishes Govt’s response to landmark SEND report

Comment from the Chair

Education Committee Chair Helen Hayes MP said:

“We understand that the Government isn’t in a position to answer our report’s recommendations in detail whilst it is still developing its SEND reforms. However, the current response will only suffice as an interim response because it does not directly address any of our report’s recommendations in the way that is expected of an official response to a Select Committee inquiry.

“We are pleased to see that, in its Stakeholder Toolkit for the National Conversation on SEND reform, the Government is seeking views on several of our recommendations. These include: early identification, improving inclusion in mainstream settings, a national SEND framework, centres of excellence and independent advocates. However, what has been provided to date largely amounts to a restatement of what is already in the public domain.

“Hundreds of individuals and organisations – including parents of children and young people with SEND – gave their valuable time and energy to engage with our inquiry, recognising that committees play an essential role in our democratic process. The SEND policy community also voiced their strong support for our 95 recommendations which the Government received nearly three months ago.

“We expect the Government to provide a much more detailed response to our recommendations early in the New Year alongside the expected launch of the white paper. It is important that the extensive input from individuals and organisations, as well as the hard work of the Committee, is respected and reflected in a detailed response from the Government.

“Our report is intended to be helpful to the Government in mapping out how SEND reform can be delivered and we urge the Government to look carefully at our recommendations and the strong foundation of evidence they are based on as well as the broad consensus of support they have attracted.”