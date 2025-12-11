Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
|Printable version
Education Committee publishes Govt’s response to landmark SEND report
The Education Committee has published the Government’s response to its report ‘Solving the SEND crisis’.
Comment from the Chair
Education Committee Chair Helen Hayes MP said:
“We understand that the Government isn’t in a position to answer our report’s recommendations in detail whilst it is still developing its SEND reforms. However, the current response will only suffice as an interim response because it does not directly address any of our report’s recommendations in the way that is expected of an official response to a Select Committee inquiry.
“We are pleased to see that, in its Stakeholder Toolkit for the National Conversation on SEND reform, the Government is seeking views on several of our recommendations. These include: early identification, improving inclusion in mainstream settings, a national SEND framework, centres of excellence and independent advocates. However, what has been provided to date largely amounts to a restatement of what is already in the public domain.
“Hundreds of individuals and organisations – including parents of children and young people with SEND – gave their valuable time and energy to engage with our inquiry, recognising that committees play an essential role in our democratic process. The SEND policy community also voiced their strong support for our 95 recommendations which the Government received nearly three months ago.
“We expect the Government to provide a much more detailed response to our recommendations early in the New Year alongside the expected launch of the white paper. It is important that the extensive input from individuals and organisations, as well as the hard work of the Committee, is respected and reflected in a detailed response from the Government.
“Our report is intended to be helpful to the Government in mapping out how SEND reform can be delivered and we urge the Government to look carefully at our recommendations and the strong foundation of evidence they are based on as well as the broad consensus of support they have attracted.”
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/203/education-committee/news/210911/education-committee-publishes-govts-response-to-landmark-send-report/
Latest News from
Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
Accessibility must become priority for House of Commons11/12/2025 12:20:00
Accessibility must become a major priority for the House of Commons and be woven into the fabric of what it does, according to a landmark report from the cross-party Modernisation Committee.
Treasury’s approach to charging for public services has unfair impact on taxpayers10/12/2025 15:10:00
HM Treasury’s passive approach to how fees and charges are set for public services has resulted in large and unfair surpluses and deficits for the taxpayer.
Education Committee publishes Govt’s response to FE and Skills report09/12/2025 16:25:00
The Education Committee has published the Government’s response to its report into FE and Skills which made recommendations on strengthening the sector.
JCHR recommends approval of NI Troubles remedial order, but is critical of an approach which it would usually consider improper09/12/2025 09:20:00
The Joint Committee on Human Rights has published its second report into the Draft Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act 2023 (Remedial) Order 2025.
Government will miss clean energy targets without skills shake up05/12/2025 16:15:00
Today the Energy Security and Net Zero Committee publish a report on their inquiry: Workforce planning to deliver clean secure energy
China spy case: Committee delivers verdict on circumstances around collapsed prosecution04/12/2025 11:05:00
Report: Espionage cases and the Official Secrets Acts
Govt risks missing golden opportunity to transform mental health services, Health Committee says03/12/2025 12:15:00
A new Health and Social Care Committee report urges the Government not to miss a golden opportunity to dramatically improve England’s mental health services.
Committee publishes Independent Expert Panel’s report on palliative care services in England28/11/2025 17:05:00
The Independent Expert Panel (IEP), commissioned by the Health and Social Care Committee, has produced a report on England’s palliative and end of life care services.